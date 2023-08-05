Overwatch 2 devs confirm Sombra rework for Season 7- with a new ability

The hotly-anticipated Sombra rework now has a confirmed release time: Season 7.

Sombra has always been a controversial hero in Overwatch 2 because she doesn’t play like any other character on the Damage roster. She doesn’t want to take fights fairly and relies on hacking, re-dos, and invisibility to make sure that enemies are always on the back foot.

Combine that with her EMP and the fact that means she’s almost never seen on the front lines of battle, and playing with a Sombra can be just as frustrating if she’s on your team than if she’s on the enemy’s side.

When the Overwatch 2 devs pledged to rework her, many players started theorizing about what the change would look like, with one eagle-eyed user noticing her translocator was suspiciously altered in a recent promo video.

Sombra’s rework slated for Season 7

In Aaron Keller’s latest Director’s Take, we got a lot of information about changes coming to the existing roster. Tanks are getting some buffs and some nerfs, and Cassidy’s nade is getting tuned down.

However, Keller also slipped in some details about Sombra’s rework, saying: “There are a few other notable mentions. Sombra has a few small changes coming next season, but in Season 7, she’ll debut her larger rework – complete with a new ability!”

Season 7 is still a way away, but with a bit of luck, we’ll get more details on the full rework soon, especially if there’s a new ability to show off.

Season 6 is set to be the biggest in Overwatch’s history, according to the devs, and with the controversial but hotly-anticipated PvE story missions coming on August 10, we’re just a few days away from seeing what the future of Overwatch 2 is going to be like.

For more news and updates on Season 6 in Overwatch 2, check out the tank changes the devs have confirmed for next week.