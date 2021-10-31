Shroud vows to keep playing New World despite issues: “It’s doing something right”

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek vowed to keep playing New World despite its many issues with bugs and exploits, claiming “it’s doing something right” because it’s got him hooked and he’s still enjoying it.

Shroud has poured hundreds of hours into New World since it launched. He even told fans it’s his favorite game to stream.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from criticizing it. He believes the developers need to improve the Invasions and Wars, among other things.

He’s been thoroughly enjoying the game despite its flaws. He even told fans he was planning to take a week off because he’s been playing too much.

It hasn’t eventuated yet. It it does though, he vowed to keep playing afterwards, and he told fans the reason why.

“All the bugs and exploits this game has is f**king wild,” he said. “But even with all the bugs and exploits, I’m still here. So, it’s doing something right.

“It’s hooking me in some way, somehow.

“I’m truly enjoying it. I’m playing with all my friends. We’re doing sh*t together. Good times. I’m enjoying the game even with all of the bullsh*t. At the end of the day, it’s a f**king game. We paid forty bucks for this sh*t. We definitely got our money’s worth.”

He explained that exploits and bugs happen in “every MMO,” and he “doesn’t care” about New World’s issues anymore.

“I don’t care how sh*t wars are. I don’t care how many different duplication bugs there are…. I’m still here having a good time.”

New World burst onto the scene on September 28. It enjoyed a hugely successful launch. The player base has been steadily declining ever since. People have been jumping ship until the issues have been fixed.

Shroud has made it clear that he plans to stick around for the long haul, though. He’s simply enjoying the game too much to call it quits anytime soon.