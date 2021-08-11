What is New World? Amazon’s open world MMO game: Release date, gameplay, more

Amazon’s MMO game, New World, has taken Twitch by storm despite not even being out yet. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Having knocked Just Chatting and Warzone off of Twitch’s top spot, Amazon’s MMO game, New World, has become quite the sensation despite still only being in its beta phase.

With renowned MMO streamers such as Asmongold taking to the dusty plains of Aeternum Island, the title has generated an impressive amount of buzz in the gaming universe.

If you’re totally baffled about Amazon’s grand new adventure, though, then we’ve got everything you need to know about New World right here.

What is Amazon’s MMO game, New World?

Amazon’s new MMO is an online universe packed with magic, wonder, and the odd demon. Players are challenged to carve their name into history by exploring the island’s mysterious landscape, slaying terrifying creatures and building their own 17th Century civilization from the ground up.

You’ll be able to hone your skills with the likes of cooking and blacksmithing, and will extend your seat of power by fending off enemy players in fierce PvP encounters. Your friends will be able to join, too, making those victories even sweeter.

What are MMO games?

The abbreviation of Massively Multiplayer Online, MMOs provide players which huge landscapes filled with PvE and PvP challenges. Some of the most popular titles include Blizzard’s iconic World of Warcraft, and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Channeling aspects of both of these, New World revolutionizes the genre by letting players choose whichever class they like, as well as switch between them as their adventure progresses. Not unlike the Elder Scrolls, your destiny is yours to mold.

Additionally, unlike WoW and FFXIV, the game is buy-to-play and therefore doesn’t require a monthly subscription.

Amazon’s MMO New World: Release Date

Despite initially being set to release on August 31, Amazon have confirmed that New World has been delayed. The game will now drop on September 28.

Read More: Twitch streamer permanently banned from New World MMO after milking a cow

This comes in the wake of the game’s closed beta, which despite being largely successful wasn’t without issues. Looking to “take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability and polish the game,” hopefully players will see a more refined version of New World in September.

So that's everything you need to know about Amazon's New World.

