New World players blast Amazon over unfixed exploits ruining PVP

New World’s community isn’t pleased with the state of PVP in Amazon Games’ MMO, and slammed the developer over their handling of several “game-breaking” bugs that are ruining the player-versus-player experience.

Amazon Games’ highly anticipated MMO, New World, has dominated online discourse since release — and for good reason.

Boasting eye-watering numbers less than a month after release (like an all-time peak of nearly 1 million concurrent players, courtesy of Steam Charts) it’s no wonder that popular content creators like Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek plan on streaming the game for a long time to come.

Despite its massive success, the MMO has faced plenty criticism, with the state of PVP in particular coming under fire several times. Now, players have slammed Amazon Games over a lack of attention to several bugs that are, quite literally, ruining the game’s PVP experience.

The latest controversy surrounding New World’s PVP was ignited after one player shared their experience with several “game-breaking” exploits their clan discovered during an unbelievable 21-0 win streak against other factions on their server.

In their Reddit post, the player called out issues with the game’s Resilient perk functioning incorrectly (granting up to a whopping 22.5% damage reduction), other bugged perks, and imbalances between the intended damage resistance provided by different armor types.

These discoveries quickly spread on social media as New World content creators caught wind of the Reddit thread. Well-known Facebook Gaming streamer Cory ‘Gothalion’ Michael re-shared the post, apparently in disbelief over the player’s discoveries.

https://t.co/thStt26rLY Resilient perk apparently works on all damage types. Not just crit. Damage bonus for lower tier armor doesn’t work. Most skill perks don’t work. Wow — Gothalion (@Gothalion) October 24, 2021

Other prominent streamers quickly chimed in with their own criticisms about the state of PVP in New World.

Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo replied “I feel even less bad about taking some time off from the game,” to which fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop agreed: “This is pain and suffering. [Amazon needs] to be so much more proactive.”

Yeah this is pain and suffering. They need to be so much more proactive. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 24, 2021

While word of these issues began to make the rounds almost a month after release, several players shared their own experiences with these bugs dating all the way back to the game’s closed beta.

“Those are bugs [we] reported back in closed [beta],” one player revealed. Another blasted Amazon Games over the lack of fixes for these issues: “This s**t is getting old very quick. Amazon dropped the ball . . . things are souring.”

It remains to be seen how, or when, Amazon plans on addressing these concerns, but players are certainly in an uproar over New World’s various PVP exploits and imbalances that have yet to be ironed out by the developer.