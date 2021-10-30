Shroud is taking a break from New World: “[It] literally broke me”

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek told fans he’s taking a week off New World because the sheer amount of hours he was playing it “literally broke [him],” and he desperately needed to reset.

Shroud has been streaming New World almost exclusively since it launched on September 28. It’s not all that surprising considering he said it’s by far his favorite game to stream.

It hasn’t been without its fair share of gripes. He begged the developers to make urgent changes to the Corrupted Invasion system and came up with a crazy idea to make Wars feel less casual and more spectacular.

But despite its flaws, he’s been loving every minute of it so far. It’s gotten to the point where he’s played it so much, he felt the need to take a break.

“I really needed to take a week off because I looked at my hours, and it was insane. New World literally broke me,” he said.

For reference, he has streamed it for almost 300 hours since its release, according to TwitchTracker.

But despite taking a break, he doesn’t plan on slowing down when he returns.

“I will still continue playing that sh*t game. I’m kidding. I love New World. But there are so many bugs and exploits, and it doesn’t stop.”

New World’s player count has been steadily declining since its explosive release.

The community believes the fact that it’s riddled with bugs and exploits is one of the main reasons. Shroud thinks the lack of working end-game content plays a part, too.

That hasn’t deterred everyone — especially not shroud.

MMO Populations reports it has 1.3 million active players, which is more than World of Warcraft’s 1.1 million. It’s only a matter of time before Shroud jumps back into it, too.