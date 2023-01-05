How many people play New World? Player count & population tracker (2023)

Connor is a writer at Dexerto based in Oklahoma City covering Overwatch, New World and more. A lifetime gamer, he has been covering gaming and esports since 2018, and has competed since 2010. Yet, despite all of that, he still can't aim. You can contact Connor at connor.knudsen@dexerto.com

New World has fluctuated a fair amount since its launch in September 2021 but still manages to maintain an impressive player base. So, how many people still play New World in January 2023? We have all the answers here.

New World has given fans of the MMO genre a lot to love since its release. The ambitious game has players journey across the vast Aeternum Island, featuring beautiful scenery, realistic graphics, and unique wars.

Despite having its fair share of problems, it’s become a popular co-op experience thanks to the impressive amount of content players can sink their teeth into on the various in-game servers.

With its boom and bust start, however, what is the current player count for New World looking like in January 2023?

Amazon Games New World continues to bring in a large player count daily.

How many people play New World? (January 2023)

According to SteamCharts, New World peaked at 73,970 players in December 2022. As for the daily players, the average number of concurrent players on a daily basis has dropped to 41,772 as of January 5, 2023. This is opposed to the average player count of 67,758 we saw in November 2022.

As the data suggests, New World has lost a considerable amount of players since its peak but is slowly regaining popularity.

SteamCharts Despite some up-and-down trends, New World’s player count has remained relatively consistent.

New World vs. other MMOs

If you’re interested to see how New World’s daily player count compares to other titles in the genre, we’ve compiled the data right here, courtesy of MMO Populations. However, keep in mind that all the figures below are estimates:

MMORPG Daily Player Count New World 285k World of Warcraft 2.37m Destiny 2 401k Final Fantasy XIV Online 1.17m Lost Ark 1.57m RuneScape 329k Old School RuneScape 1.78m Path of Exile 522k

We will continue to update this article to reflect player data each month, so make sure and stay tuned on how many players are logging into New World each day.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about New World’s player count in January 2023.

