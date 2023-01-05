How many people play New World? Player count & population tracker (2023)

New World has fluctuated a fair amount since its launch in September 2021 but still manages to maintain an impressive player base. So, how many people still play New World in January 2023? We have all the answers here.
New World has given fans of the MMO genre a lot to love since its release. The ambitious game has players journey across the vast Aeternum Island, featuring beautiful scenery, realistic graphics, and unique wars.
Despite having its fair share of problems, it’s become a popular co-op experience thanks to the impressive amount of content players can sink their teeth into on the various in-game servers.
With its boom and bust start, however, what is the current player count for New World looking like in January 2023?
How many people play New World? (January 2023)
According to SteamCharts, New World peaked at 73,970 players in December 2022. As for the daily players, the average number of concurrent players on a daily basis has dropped to 41,772 as of January 5, 2023. This is opposed to the average player count of 67,758 we saw in November 2022.
As the data suggests, New World has lost a considerable amount of players since its peak but is slowly regaining popularity.
New World vs. other MMOs
If you’re interested to see how New World’s daily player count compares to other titles in the genre, we’ve compiled the data right here, courtesy of MMO Populations. However, keep in mind that all the figures below are estimates:
|MMORPG
|Daily Player Count
|New World
|285k
|World of Warcraft
|2.37m
|Destiny 2
|401k
|Final Fantasy XIV Online
|1.17m
|Lost Ark
|1.57m
|RuneScape
|329k
|Old School RuneScape
|1.78m
|Path of Exile
|522k
We will continue to update this article to reflect player data each month, so make sure and stay tuned on how many players are logging into New World each day.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about New World’s player count in January 2023.
