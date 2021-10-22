Shroud demands New World devs make urgent changes to Invasion system

Although he has thoroughly enjoyed his time on New World so far, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has one big problem: he wants the developers to make urgent changes to the game’s “weird” Corrupted Invasion system.

New World’s hype on Twitch has been plummeting in recent weeks. However, that hasn’t stopped shroud from going all-in on the game.

In fact, he went as far as saying it’s his favorite game to stream by a long shot. That doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect, though; he’s recently claimed it lacks some things compared to other hit MMORPGs, particularly in terms of the User Interface.

Now he’s asked the developers to make urgent changes to what he considers to be another big problem for the MMORPG — the Corrupted Invasion system.

“Yeah, something about this invasion system is weird. They should definitely change it,” he said. “They should make it 60 only, in my opinion. Not level 50s. Level 50’s just a waste of space.”

He believes the developers should also consider making Invasions limited to the factions in charge of a particular settlement on medium to high population servers to stop rival factions from griefing each other.

“Nobody is going to pick the other factions because they can throw, and nobody is going to pick low levels because they’re also going to throw,” he added. For that reason, he believes the current system needs refinement.

New World has been getting mixed reviews since its release. It’s also been marred by several issues, including bots and gold farmers, that the developers have been working hard to fix. Still, it’s proven to be a smash hit among players with numbers that rival some of the most popular MMORPGs to date.

Shroud might be the biggest fan of the game, and if the developers take his criticism on board, maybe more gamers will join him in his infatuation.