WoW: The War Within devs roll out major Brann Delve fixes

World of Warcraft: The War Within has largely been going well since its release at the end of August, though some issues have emerged. Many of these relate to PvE activity Delves, but a new fix should provide more consistency while playing.

Over the last few weeks, players have been reporting vastly different experiences in Delves. Some solo players have been able to breeze through, while others couldn’t get past the first pack of mobs. Though, some of this related to which role they were playing (Tanks were getting hit a lot harder), but that didn’t appear to explain everything.

Now, a new blue post on the official WoW forums has confirmed that the problems did go deeper. The post confirmed that Brann had been absorbing additional health and bonuses that were intended for enemies in higher difficulties.

This bug was more likely to trigger for those who hang back during fights and let Brann take the lead, allowing some specs to burn through with ease. The developer has now rolled out a fix that gives Brann consistent baseline power, increasing with his own level and the ilvl of players.

In addition, there was significant feedback from the community that unbugged Brann wasn’t bringing enough to the party. As such, he’s received a pretty spectacular 125% buff to both his outgoing damage and healing.

This marks the latest in a series of updates for the Delves activity, as Blizzard struggles to get it into a state that both they and the player base find acceptable. September 13 saw some significant alterations to how the activity scales, particularly for groups and the aforementioned Tanks.

Blizzard also reverted several fixes that had worsened the existing issues, including lowering enemy damage generally and putting some of the more harsh affixes back to Tier 9 (from Tier 8).

Whether all of the above will be enough to steady the ship remains to be seen, but it’s a sore point in an otherwise positive expansion that continues to draw negative attention.