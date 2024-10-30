Black Ops 6 players admit “crucial flaws” plague game as honeymoon period ends

Despite positive reviews and early impressions from fans, Black Ops 6 players have started voicing their frustrations with multiplayer as cracks in the latest Call of Duty entry have started to show.

Unlike the sequel’s campaign and zombie modes, both of which continue to attract praise, Black Ops 6’s competitive component has faced criticism. In particular, the mode’s map pool and TTK have drawn negativity for their divisive design and inconsistency, respectively.

Now, a heavily upvoted thread on the BO6 subreddit has added further fuel to the fire, blasting both aforementioned issues and several other pain points.

“Honeymoon period is over. This game has some crucial flaws,” the thread’s author started, claiming that “The absolute biggest problem right now must be the TTK/TTD inconsistency from match to match.”

“It is absolutely insane. In one match you feel like a superhero taking bullets to the face without dying, in the other, you are dying within two shots and the enemy is taking your whole magazine and is still not dead,” they continued.

Small maps like Babylon have been criticized for being too easy to spawn trap in.

Skill-based matchmaking, progression, and balance were all touched on in the lengthy feedback, which garnered substantial agreement from the community.

“You’ve pretty much summed up what the experience has been for me,” came one reply, echoing the author’s belief that TTK consistency, or lack thereof, was the “main culprit.”

“Gun leveling pretty much killed it for me already,” another added. “Three times now I’ve just sat at the title screen thinking if I even want to keep leveling up anything as it’s taking way too long.”

“SBMM is brutal. The game never wants you to win more than two games in a row. Everyone’s W/L must be hovering around one,” another user claimed.

As any longtime CoD player can no doubt attest to, each new annual installment inevitably experiences its fair share of teething issues. The question that remains is if developer Treyarch intends to make any changes based on player feedback.

Doing so this early could be a kneejerk reaction to a potential vocal minority, but considering the frequency of such discourse, changes may have to be made sooner rather than later this time around.