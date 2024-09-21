Blizzard responds after WoW: The War Within bugs wreak havoc with banks

One of the major new features in World of Warcraft: The War Within was the introduction of the Warband Bank. However, bugs have emerged, causing chaos among those trying to move their hard-earned currency around.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their experience with the new system, as they lost a huge sum of in-game gold because of an as-yet unidentified issue.

Though the details of exactly how this happened are a little sketchy, the player reported server lag while not in instanced content. They then attempted to take gold out via the Warband bank before noticing nothing was happening and other players were running in place.

In an attempt to alleviate the server issues, the player relogged, only to find that the gold they had tried to move was nowhere to be seen. In the days since, many players have reported similar experiences, including in the comments below the original post.

The problems don’t end there, with Guild banks also affected. Several reports on the WoW forums claimed that their Guild’s storage had been entirely emptied, with comments on the Reddit post further backing that up.

“My Main’s Guild had its bank completely wiped. There seems to be no common reason between the Guilds who have lost items, other than initially having an issue trying to move or remove an item, like their database pointers had somehow got corrupted, and some reports that Guild logs weren’t being updated,” one said.

In response, Blizzard issued a Blue post which confirmed that, at the very least, they had identified why items went missing from Guild banks. Unfortunately for stricken players, the way the data was lost will prevent the return of many items.

There is no official word yet on whether the Warband claim is an isolated incident or part of a broader problem. With millions of gold on the line, WoW players will be looking for clarity quickly.