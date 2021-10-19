Shroud explains why New World is by far his favorite game to stream

New World is the latest MMO to take over the gaming space and despite calls from Twitch viewers for him to mix things up, Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has explained why he has absolutely no desire to stop streaming it.

For the most part, variety streamers like shroud will often find themselves flitting between games, trying out a bit of everything and simply playing the games they enjoy the most.

Quite often, when a new game comes out and becomes trendy, many of the top streamers will flock to it before slowly dispersing back to the titles they’re more known for.

While some streamers have hopped off the New World bandwagon and gone back to other games, Shroud is yet to do so, and he doesn’t have any plans to stop yet.

New World has been Shroud’s game of choice ever since it dropped despite some fans wanting him to go back to something like Valorant or even Warzone.

During his October 18 stream, Shroud explained what is so great about the game and, more importantly, why he’s having so much fun streaming it.

“The best part of this game, honestly, for me, is the fact that so many people care about me playing the MMO,” he explained. “MMOs are my favorite genre by far, they surpass even FPS’. I’ve always wanted an MMO that people actually enjoy watching me play. That’s why it’s really hard for me to even consider stopping at all.”

As shroud goes on to explain, he’s going to play the game off-stream anyway, so he might as well just stream it. So, if he streams it and his viewers enjoy it, it’s really a win-win for everyone.

While Shroud made his name in FPS titles such as CS:GO, and has a clear, natural talent for them, if he can make MMOs a more integral part of his streams, it doesn’t sound like he or many of his viewers will be complaining.