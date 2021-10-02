Shroud explains what New World “lacks” compared to other hit MMOs

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek told fans that while he thinks New World is a “neat” game, it’s lacking something that other hit MMOs have done right — having a streamlined user interface.

Shroud has loved his time on New World so far. Not only did he turn down a massive streamer kickball event just so he could keep playing the game, but he’s also played it enough to make a call on which weapon is best.

However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect. In addition to implying it isn’t ‘casual friendly,’ he believes it lacks an important feature that other MMORPGs have done right, and that’s having a clean user interface.

“Let me show another example of the UI,” he said. “Why is my feed so f**ked? Just look at all this. You’re telling me this sh*t is good right here? You can tell it’s made for f**king thumbs, man. It makes me mad.

“The game is neat. I’m not saying the game is bad. I’m just saying the UI is lacking, that’s all I’m saying. The user interface is lacking. You cannot argue there. You just can’t. The game is great. It’s interesting. It’s just got a bad UI.”

Shroud admitted that he couldn’t tell people every detail about how it could be improved because it was not his job. However, he insisted that he “knows for a fact” it’s “not very friendly” for mouse and keyboard players.

Some of his complaints include the fact he thinks it’s difficult to trade with other players, it’s difficult to whisper other players, and it’s hard to keep track of everything in the chat feed because it’s far too clunky.

Shroud acknowledged that it’s probably something the developers will fix in time. But until that happens, he’s got no choice but to endure it.

The developers have been ramping up their efforts to improve the game, particularly in terms of the long queue times. So, if they do change the UI, it might not be until after they sort that out.