Shroud explains what he “hates” about Call of Duty as Black Ops 6 breaks records

Like many, Twitch streamer shroud has been grinding Black Ops 6, but he has one major gripe with the game and the Call of Duty series as a whole.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek rose to prominence as a CSGO pro and has since become one of the most popular creators on Twitch.

His experience as a pro player even resulted in him releasing his own game, Spectre Divide, earlier this year ahead of Black Ops 6 – a title that broke numerous records according to Microsoft.

Speaking to his chat while playing Black Ops 6, Grzesiek explained his “biggest complaint” with games like Call of Duty, but admitted that his reason would make his viewers think he’s crazy.

“I know it’s the whole point… but I had unlocking stuff. It’s like, hey, be the worst version of yourself until you finally get something good. And then, level that good thing up until you have all the best things,” he said. “Now, and only now, are you the best version of yourself. Oh, but wait, you just unlocked the other gun and the other gun is better, but you gotta get all the attachments.”

While Grzesiek added that while he understands the whole point of CoD releases is to steadily unlock items and upgrade them, he wishes there was a way to give players access to everything sooner.

“I just wish I had all the stuff. I wish there was a mode that had unlock all. Cause I’m not a fan of, ‘oh sweet, I got a new grip.’”

Although Black Ops 6 doesn’t have any such option, it will be interesting to see if anything changes for CoD 2025 – a game that we already know quite a bit of information about due to leaks about its campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies mode.