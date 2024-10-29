Black Ops 6’s busted damage has players losing their minds

So far, Black Ops 6 has proven to be a step up over last year’s Modern Warfare 3, but there’s room for improvement, specifically in multiplayer, where fans have been experiencing issues.

While the campaign and zombie modes packaged with BO6 has been met with near-universal praise, the shooter’s suite of competitive multiplayer modes hasn’t fared so well.

In addition to complaints from some camps that maps like Babylon are susceptible to spawn trapping and unbalanced, reports of wonky damage inconsistencies have become increasingly commonplace since the game’s launch on October 25.

Discussion flowed on the BO6 subreddit, with one such thread attracting hundreds of responses. “What is going on with the damage inconsistencies in this game?” the author asked.

Referencing a TikTok clip in which a player is shown emptying an entire magazine into an enemy without killing them, they continued, “I’ve experienced this myself multiple times in-game and was thinking I was crazy.”

“This has been happening to me all night,” came one reply, as others shared anecdotes of unexpected behavior. “Something is definitely wrong. I hit someone with an LMG from across the map about seven times in the upper body and head. He shot and hit me three times in the head while diving behind cover and I died instantly.”

Many blamed the inconsistencies on net code and de-sync, prompting inevitable comparisons to XDefiant, which experienced similar issues.

“Dumped a mag into three people last night and no hit markers registered. It’s so bad right now that I honestly can’t tell when it’s cheating and when it’s them chasing XDefiant down the toilet.”

Nobody other than Treyarch or Activision can provide an official reason for the discrepancies being reported and we’ll update this article if either party comments.

In the meantime, Black Ops 6’s zombies mode is well worth giving a bash if you’ve already wrapped up the campaign and found all the safe locations.