Some New World players are being plagued by a glitch that stops Steam achievements from unlocking, even though it shows them as being earned in-game. Here’s how to fix the strange bug.

For achievement hunters, there’s no better feeling than getting a notification in the corner telling you that all your hard work has paid off and you’ve unlocked an accolade. Passionate fans can spend hours grinding just to 100% every single one, so you can imagine how frustrating it would be to put all that time and effort in and not get recognition for it.

That’s exactly what’s happening to some New World players, with a quick Google search revealing forum post after forum post of complaints that their hard-earned achievements aren’t popping due to a bizarre Steam bug. But look no longer – we’ve got a fix right here.

How to fix New World Steam achievements not unlocking bug

The solution is an easy one and will have your New World Steam achievements unlocking in no time at all. Just follow these steps:

If you’re in-game, quit to the menu by pressing Esc > Game Menu > Exit to Main Menu. Click Create A New Character and set up a new profile. You’ll be deleting it afterwards, so don’t worry about spending time on its appearance. Once the opening cutscene is out of the way, your achievements from your main save file should start unlocking. You’ll see notifications in the bottom-right corner confirming this.

Some players claim that verifying the files on Steam also worked for them, but for Dexerto personally, only the above method fixed the bug. If you want to try that, right-click on New World in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files.

And there you have it! Everything you need to know about fixing the New World Steam achievements bug. For more tips and tricks, check out our other guides below:

