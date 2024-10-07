How to fix Throne and Liberty profile login required error

Getting ready to log into Throne and Liberty only to be met with the ‘profile login required’ error is incredibly frustrating, but this fix will get you grinding out levels in no time.

Online MMOs can be fickle for many. Whether it’s an unexpected update, maintenance on servers, or the occasional error, there’s always the occasional issue players need to face. Luckily, with updates you can install the changes, and with maintenance you can monitor a server status until you can play again, and with errors, there’s always a handy fix.

This is just like the profile login required error for Throne and Liberty, which stops players from being able to enter the game. Here’s exactly what it is, and how you can attempt to fix it.

What is the profile login required error?

The Throne and Liberty profile login required error is a pop-up error that occurs mostly on console. When playing, you’ll get a message saying ‘profile login required’.

Unfortunately, clicking on that message won’t fix the issue, and you’ll be stuck there. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can fix it.

How to fix

Dexerto / Amazon

The first step you should take is to check for any updates you need to install.

The best way to do this is to either check your Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation queue for any updates. If Throne and Liberty has an update you’ve yet to install, shut your game down, install it, and then try again to see if it’s fixed.

Check your wifi

A ‘profile login required’ error assumes the game is having trouble connecting to your signed-in account, so the next step would be to check your connection.

If you’re using Wifi on your PC then try a wired connection, or vice versa. If you’re using console, check your router and the connection to your device. It’s always worth trying the classic off-and-on-again method with your router if it’s known for dropping out occasionally.

NCSoft / Amazon

If the above fixes don’t work, we suggest checking the developer’s X account or the game’s website for more details.

Previous patches detail any ‘known issues’ that are being worked on, and it’s entirely likely that your current error is among them.

If all else fails, and your error has been stopping gameplay for a while, contact the Throne and Liberty support team.

Either the developers will be able to fix the issue for you, or they’ll be able to log the bug and fix it in an upcoming update. Either way, you’ll soon be on your way to enjoying the adventure once more.

So, there you have it, those are the best ways to fix the profile login required error in Throne and Liberty.

