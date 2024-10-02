Baldur’s Gate 3 mods have major impact on achievements

Baldur’s Gate 3 mods are finally available for both PC and console players thanks to the game’s seventh major patch, but installing them could cause your achievements a few problems.

Achievements are huge in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, there are so many, and some are so niche that getting 100% is quite the… achievement. However, if you install mods into your adventure, you could just ruin your chances of ever becoming that desired completionist.

So, since BG3’s seventh patch has finally arrived on consoles, many will be diving into the various mods and adventures laid out – just make sure you’re aware of the effect it has on your achievements.

Do Baldur’s Gate 3 mods disable achievements?

Mods do in fact disable your achievements in Baldur’s Gate 3. So, if you’re looking to 100% the adventure, you’ll have to take off any mods you choose to add.

Interestingly, not all mods will have this effect, as some seem to bypass the achievement blocker. In that case, the best way to check is by looking at the launcher. If it explains that there’s a “data mismatch” then that mod will disable your achievements in your playthrough.

larian studios Romance mods are among the most popular mods.

How to reenable achievements

If you’ve installed mods and want to 100% Baldur’s Gate 3, this is still possible. But you’ll need to remove those mods before starting a new game.

Usually, simply removing the mods will remove the “data mismatch” error, signifying it’s all up and running again. However, if this doesn’t happen, then follow the below steps:

Open Steam or your respective Mod installer. Locate Baldur’s Gate 3. Head to the installed files. Locate the mods section. Delete any Baldur’s Gate 3 mods in the file.

Mod blocker workaround

Alternatively, if you don’t want to lose your mods, then there is a mod that aims to avoid any achievement-blocking.

Known as Achievement Enabler by dukethedropkicker on Nexus Mods, players can enable those blocked achievements with relative ease. Naturally, it won’t enable any achievements you missed while using your mods, but it’ll allow any more in the future.

Of course, given this is not an official mod, approach with caution, especially now Console and PC editions have access to the official modding services.

For more information on how to install mods in Baldur’s Gate 3, take a look at our guide for the best mods and how to install them.

