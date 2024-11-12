How to fix Black Ops 6 rank loss bug: Players knocked down to Level 1

A number of Black Ops 6 players have been left baffled after the game randomly takes thousands of XP away from them, reducing them all the way back down to Level 1 for no reason.

It’s still early days for BO6 but the level grind is about as intense as it will ever be, in a rush to hit Master Prestige and earn their Dark Matter camo.

Leveling up your weapons ahead of the Warzone launch has been common in recent years, as players aim to get all available attachments on their new guns so they can easily adapt to an ever-changing battle royale meta.

While that is ongoing, though, there is a bug that has been causing players to panic and tear their hair out, as they finish a game only to be deducted hundreds of thousands of XP to be docked back down to Level 1.

Fortunately if you are affected by this bug, the fix is a very easy one.

To return back to your level where you should have been, all you have to do is reset the game and you should be brought back up.

It’s incredibly unlikely that you will be permanently deranked, and thus far we’ve seen no reports of this actually happening, so rest assured you should be fine.

It’s possible that developers Treyarch could fix this in the Season 1 update, though given the bug seems to be pretty inconsequential, they might not opt to prioritize it at this point.

The focus in Season 1 is, of course, the Black Ops 6 Warzone integration, which will see Omnimovement arrive in the COD battle royale title, the new Area 99 map, and more.

If you find yourself having a hard time leveling in the first place and aren’t happy with where you’re at even after getting your XP back, you can check out our leveling guide to find the fastest ways to gain experience.