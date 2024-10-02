How to fix black screen errors in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty has just fully launched, but many players have been experiencing black screen errors leaving them unable to play. Here are some ways to fix the issue.

Throne and Liberty offers open-world gameplay with a unique class-free combat system, allowing you to customize your experience by configuring and combining different weapons. The game’s premise has attracted so many players to the point the MMO has already surpassed some of Steam’s most popular titles.

That said, much like other big releases, it is not without its fair share of problems out of the gate. Players have been reporting that they’ve been experiencing black screen issues preventing them from playing.

We’ve gathered some workarounds you can use to fix the black screen error below.

ncsoft Throne and Liberty players have reported black screen issues upon the game’s full launch.

Black screen errors in Throne and Liberty causes

Since launch, many have been met with a completely black screen when attempting to play the MMORPG.

One aspect that looks to be causing this issue is problems with the servers, seeing that they are being overloaded with the number of players wanting to check out the new release. However, this doesn’t rule out that the issue may arise due to your own device too.

How to fix the black screen issue

Before anything else, you’ll want to check out Throne and Liberty’s server status page to see if the problem is actually from the servers. Unfortunately, if that’s the case, then your only option is to just wait it out.

Though, if the servers look fine, then you’ll want to give these methods below a try.

Restart the game

If you get a black screen upon launch, try completely restarting the game and launching it again. To give it a completely fresh start, make sure not to forget to end the task from the Task Manager as well.

This can be done by pressing CTRL + Alt + Delete, right-clicking Throne, Liberty, or Steam, and choosing the End Task option.

Some players have said this method has worked for them, though it could take several attempts. You can also try running the game as administrator after restarting to see if that works.

One reason you may be unable to launch the game properly could be linked to an outdated graphics card. Graphics-wise, the game can be quite demanding, depending on your rig. So, to ensure smooth sailing, you’ll want to download the latest drivers for your device.

If you’re using NVIDIA, you can update the drivers via the GeForce experience software or from their official site.

Verify the integrity of game files

Checking the integrity of game files allows Steam to download any missing files that could potentially corrupt your game. Here’s how to do it:

Launch Steam. In your Library, right-click on Throne and Liberty. Select Properties. Select Installed Files. Choose the “Verify integrity of game files option” at the bottom. Wait for the process to finish.

Switch DirectX version

If none of the methods above worked, try switching to the DirectX version of the game on Steam. Follow the steps below:

Launch Steam. In your Library, right-click on Throne and Liberty. Select Properties. Select General. In Launch Options, enter “dx11”.

For now, these are the best methods to try in order to work around the black screen issue. We’ll be sure to update you here if any new information comes to light.