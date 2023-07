Mortal Kombat 11 Fatality List

Mortal Kombat 11 is unashamedly a brutal entry in the long-running fighting-game franchise, and it’s notorious for even more gruesome and gory Fatalities. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned Kombatant, this detailed guide to every Fatality in MK11 will be your roadmap to one hell of a show.

Fatalities are an integral part of Mortal Kombat 11 and the franchise as a whole. They define the series’ trademark violence featuring a unique blend of fighting and gruesome spectacle. They are the ultimate finishing moves, designed to end your opponent in the most brutal way possible.

So, if you’re a warrior of Earthrealm or Outworld, we know you’re after a complete guide to mastering the visceral and brutal fatalities of Mortal Kombat 11. From Scorpion’s fiery finishers to Sub-Zero’s chilling exclamation points, we’ve got them all in the game.

MK 11 Fatality List for PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Remember, Mortal Kombat 11 is all about timing, so don’t worry if you don’t land these fatalities at first. Keep practicing, and soon you’ll be a fatality expert, keeping the Mortal Kombat tradition alive and bloody.

To keep things simple and universal, here’s a little input chart showing you what the numbers in each Kombo sequence represent.

1: Front Punch

Front Punch 2: Back Punch

Back Punch 3: Front Kick

Front Kick 4: Back Kick

Baraka

Food for Thought (Close Range) : Back, Down, Back, 2.

: Back, Down, Back, 2. Rock, Paper, Baraka (Close Range): Back, Forward, Back, 3.

Cassie Cage

: Down, Down, Forward, 4.

#GirlPower (Mid-Range) : Back, Down, Down, Back, 2.

: Back, Down, Down, Back, 2. Cetrion Maintaining Balance (Mid-Range) : Back, Down, Forward, Down, 4.

: Back, Down, Forward, Down, 4.

Good and Evil (Mid-Range) : Back, Down, Back, 3.

: Back, Down, Back, 3. D’Vorah New Species (Close Range) : Back, Forward, Back, 3.

: Back, Forward, Back, 3.

Can’t Die (Mid-Range) : Back, Down, Down, 4.

: Back, Down, Down, 4. Erron Black Melted (Close Range) : Down, Down, Down, 1.

: Down, Down, Down, 1.

Death Trap (Mid-Range) : Down, Forward, Down, 2.

: Down, Forward, Down, 2. Frost Ice Sculpture (Close Range) : Forward, Back, Down, 1.

: Forward, Back, Down, 1.

The Cyber Initiative (Mid-Range) : Back, Forward, Down, Forward, 4.

: Back, Forward, Down, Forward, 4. Fujin Ice Sculpture : Forward, Back, Down, 1.

: Forward, Back, Down, 1.

The Cyber Initiative : Back, Forward, Down, Forward, 4.

: Back, Forward, Down, Forward, 4. Geras Phasing Through Time (Mid-Range) : Back, Down, Down, 3.

: Back, Down, Down, 3.

Peeling Back (Close Range) : Down, Forward, Back, 1.

: Down, Forward, Back, 1. Jacqui Briggs Spider Mines (Close Range) : Forward, Back, Forward, 3.

: Forward, Back, Forward, 3.

Nothin’ But Neck (Mid-Range) : Back, Forward, Back, 4.

: Back, Forward, Back, 4. Jade Pole Dance (Close Range) : Down, Down, Down, 1.

: Down, Down, Down, 1.

Bow Before Me (Mid-Range) : Down, Down, Forward, Down, 4.

: Down, Down, Forward, Down, 4. Jax Briggs Coming In Hot (Close Range) : Forward, Down, Forward, 3.

: Forward, Down, Forward, 3.

Still Got It (Close Range) : Back, Forward, Back, Down, 1.

: Back, Forward, Back, Down, 1. Johnny Cage Mr. Cage’s Neighborhood (Close Range) : Forward, Back, Down, Down, 4.

: Forward, Back, Down, Down, 4.

Who Hired This Guy (Close Range) : Forward, Down, Forward, 1.

: Forward, Down, Forward, 1. Kabal Road Rage (Mid-Range) : Forward, Back, Down, Forward, 3.

: Forward, Back, Down, Forward, 3.

Hooked (Close Range) : Down, Down, Down, 4.

: Down, Down, Down, 4. Kano Last Dance (Close Range) : Forward, Down, Down, 1.

: Forward, Down, Down, 1.

Face Like A Dropped Pie (Close Range) : Back, Down, Forward, 2.

: Back, Down, Forward, 2. Kitana Gore-Nado (Mid-Range) : Down, Down, Down, Down, 2.

: Down, Down, Down, Down, 2.

Royal Execution (Mid-Range) : Down, Back, Forward, 1.

: Down, Back, Forward, 1. The Kollector For The Kollection (Close Range) : Down, Down, Down, Down, 4.

: Down, Down, Down, Down, 4.

Head Lantern (Close Range) : Down, Forward, Back, 1.

: Down, Forward, Back, 1. Kotal Kahn Totem Sacrifice (Close Range) : Back, Down, Back, 3.

: Back, Down, Back, 3.

Kat Food (Close Range) : Back, Forward, Back, Forward, 1.

: Back, Forward, Back, Forward, 1. Kung Lao Headed Nowhere (Close Range) : Down, Forward, Back, Down, 2.

: Down, Forward, Back, Down, 2.

Meat Slicer (Close Range) : Down, Forward, Down, 3.

: Down, Forward, Down, 3. Liu Kang Burn Out (Close Range) : Down, Back, Down, Forward, 1.

: Down, Back, Down, Forward, 1.

Belly of the Beast (Mid-Range) : Back, Down, Back, Forward, 2.

: Back, Down, Back, Forward, 2. Mileena Spinning Out of Control (Mid-Range) : Back, Down, Back, 2.

: Back, Down, Back, 2.

Violent Delights (Close Range) : Forward, Down, Down, 4.

: Forward, Down, Down, 4. Noob Saibot Split Decision (Mid-Range) : Back, Forward, Back, Forward, 4.

: Back, Forward, Back, Forward, 4.

Double Trouble (Close Range) : Down, Down, Down, 1.

: Down, Down, Down, 1. Nightwolf War Ritual (Close Range) : Back, Forward, Back, Forward.

: Back, Forward, Back, Forward.

Komo-tose (Close Range) : Down, Down, Down, Down, 4.

: Down, Down, Down, Down, 4. Raiden Alternating Current (Mid-Range) : Back, Down, Back, 1.

: Back, Down, Back, 1.

Direct Current (Close Range) : Down, Forward, Back, 3.

: Down, Forward, Back, 3. Rain Eye-solated (Any Range) : Back, Forward, Back, Down, 2.

: Back, Forward, Back, Down, 2.

Power Washer (Close Range) : Back, Down, Down, 1.

: Back, Down, Down, 1. Rambo Straight to Valhalla (Mid-Range) : Back, Forward, Down, 1.

: Back, Forward, Down, 1.

Parrilla Thrilla (Close Range) : Down, Forward, Down, 4.

: Down, Forward, Down, 4. Robocop Dead or Alive (Close Range) : Down, Down, Down, 1.

: Down, Down, Down, 1.

Thank You for Your Cooperation (Mid-Range) : Forward, Down, Forward, 1.

: Forward, Down, Forward, 1. Scorpion You’re Next (Far-Range) : Back, Down, Down, 1.

: Back, Down, Down, 1.

Chain Reaction (Mid-Range) : Down, Forward, Back, 2.

: Down, Forward, Back, 2. Shang Tsung Kondemned To The Damned (Mid-Range) : Back, Forward, Down, Down, 1.

: Back, Forward, Down, Down, 1.

Shokan Reborn (Mid-Range) : Back, Forward, Back, 4.

: Back, Forward, Back, 4. Shao Kahn Back Blown Out (Close Range) : Back, Forward, Down, Down, 2.

: Back, Forward, Down, Down, 2.

Kahn-Sequences (Close Range) : Back, Forward, Back, 1.

: Back, Forward, Back, 1. Sheeva Spinal Tap (Close Range) : Down, Down, Down, 1.

: Down, Down, Down, 1.

Stomp The Yard (Close Range) : Forward, Down, Down, Forward, 3.

: Forward, Down, Down, Forward, 3. Sindel Scream Queen (Close Range) : Down, Down, Forward, 4.

: Down, Down, Forward, 4.

Hair Today Gone Tomorrow (Mid-Range) : Back, Forward, Back, 1.

: Back, Forward, Back, 1. Skarlet Bloody Mess (Mid-Range) : Forward, Back, Down, 3.

: Forward, Back, Down, 3.

Heart Kondition (Mid-Range) : Down, Down, Forward, 4.

: Down, Down, Forward, 4. Spawn Rest in Pieces (Mid-Range) : Forward, Back, Down, Down, 3.

: Forward, Back, Down, Down, 3.

Unchained (Mid-Range) : Forward, Back, Forward, 4.

: Forward, Back, Forward, 4. Sonya Blade To The Choppa (Mid-Range) : Down, Forward, Back, 2.

: Down, Forward, Back, 2.

Supply Drop (Close Range) : Back, Forward, Down, 3.

: Back, Forward, Down, 3. Sub-Zero Ice-Cutioner (Mid-Range) : Forward, Back, Forward, 2.

: Forward, Back, Forward, 2.

Frozen In Time (Mid-Range) : Forward, Down, Forward, 4.

: Forward, Down, Forward, 4. The Terminator T-800 I’m Back (Close Range) : Back, Forward, Back, 1.

: Back, Forward, Back, 1.

Target Terminated (Mid-Range) : Down, Forward, Down, 4.

: Down, Forward, Down, 4. The Joker Party Pooper (Mid-Range) : Down, Forward, Back, 2.

: Down, Forward, Back, 2.

Pop Goes the Mortal (Mid-Range): Back, Down, Back, 1. NetherRealm How close to stand next to your opponent Many of Mortal Kombat 11’s Fatalities will ask players to be a certain distance from their opponent. To break this down for you and make things easier, here are a few quick pointers showing you where you need to be in relation to your victim:

Close: Stand next to your opponent. Mid: Stand two backdashes away from your opponent. Far: Stand three backdashes away from your opponent.

If you’re still bloodthirsty for more MK content, here’s a bunch of Mortal Kombat 1 guides to get you up to scratch:

