All Mortal Kombat 1 Achievements & Trophies

Prepare for a fun fight as Mortal Kombat 1 has tons of Achievements and Trophies for you to knock down. Make no mistake, blood will be spilled, so let’s help you brutalize and trivialize an intimidating list.

Even if you’re not necessarily an avid Trophies and Achievements hunter, chances are you’ll be unlocking a fair few naturally during your Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay. So much so that you might be curious to see what else you need to do to ‘complete’ the game.

If it does come to this, then carry on to see what Mortal Kombat 1 Trophies and Achievements NetherRealm has cooked up this time around.

NetherRealm

How many Trophies and achievements are in Mortal Kombat 1?

PlayStation owners will be pleased to know that Mortal Kombat 1 has 51 Trophies to earn, and Xbox users should enjoy chasing 50 Achievements.

Why the discrepancy? PS players get the chance to earn one extra accomplishment due to the nature of the Platinum Trophy. Earning every trophy will automatically reward users with the Platinum Trophy to commend their efforts.

Mortal Kombat 1: All Trophies & Achievements

So here it is, the moment you’ve been waiting for. This is every Mortal Kombat 1 Achievement and Trophy in list order for you to check out:

Kompletionist: Komplete All Trophies

Komplete All Trophies Become A Ninja In No Time: Komplete The Basic Tutorial

Komplete The Basic Tutorial Eye Of The TaiGore: Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice

Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice A New Timeline: Komplete 50% Of Story Mode

Komplete 50% Of Story Mode What Just Happened??: Komplete 100% Of Story Mode

Komplete 100% Of Story Mode Who Was That???: Komplete Chapter 15 Twice

Komplete Chapter 15 Twice Titan: Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents

Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents Beaten And Broken: Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood

Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood It Has Begun!!!: Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial

Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial Kontender: Play 5 Kombat League Sets

Play 5 Kombat League Sets Deadly Assassin: Perform 20 Different Fatalities

Perform 20 Different Fatalities Karnage: Perform 10 Different Brutalities

Perform 10 Different Brutalities Annihilation: Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities

Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities Making Friends Is Easy: Use 10 Different Kameo Characters

Use 10 Different Kameo Characters Puppet Master: Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters

Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters Give A Koin: Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine

Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine Test Your Might: Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters

Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters So I Just Kill Stuff??: Komplete 5 Unique Encounters

Komplete 5 Unique Encounters Adventure Time: Komplete 25 Unique Encounters

Komplete 25 Unique Encounters King Slayer: Dethrone A King

Dethrone A King Buddy System: Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character

Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character Rollin’ With My Krew: Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters

Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters Where’s Blanche: Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop

Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop Take And Deny: Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop

Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop Ultimate Power: Use A Talisman

Use A Talisman Talis-Mania: Use A Talisman 10 Times

Use A Talisman 10 Times Running On Empty: Recharge A Talisman

Recharge A Talisman So Krafty: Forge A Talisman

Forge A Talisman Feeling Stronger: Reach Invasions Level 5

Reach Invasions Level 5 Unstoppable: Reach Invasions Level 10

Reach Invasions Level 10 Juggernaut: Reach Invasions Level 20

Reach Invasions Level 20 Not So Big Now Are You??: Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions

Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions Who Da Boss??: Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions

Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions Vanquished: Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season

Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season Always Accessorize: Equip A Relic

Equip A Relic Kollector: Equip 3 Different Relics

Equip 3 Different Relics The Mighty Have Fallen: Komplete A Titan Battle

Komplete A Titan Battle ABACABB: Use A Key

Use A Key Made It Out Alive: Komplete A Survival Encounter

Komplete A Survival Encounter Make Way, I’m Koming Through: Klear An Obstruction In Invasions

Klear An Obstruction In Invasions Found You: Unlock A Secret Fight

Unlock A Secret Fight Stop Hiding: Survive An Ambush

Survive An Ambush Quest Master: Komplete 3 Daily Quests

Komplete 3 Daily Quests Working Overtime: Komplete A Weekly Quest

Komplete A Weekly Quest High Score, Is That Good?: Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers

Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers There Is No Knowledge That Is Not Power: Use 10 Single Use Items

Use 10 Single Use Items Happy Endings: Unlock 10 Tower Endings

Unlock 10 Tower Endings Big Spender: Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency

Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency Total Disrespect: Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match

Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match Thank You For Being A Fan!!!: Watch The Kredits

Watch The Kredits Witness Me!!: Change Your Kombat Kard Player Module

For even more on Mortal Kombat 1, we have a bunch of additional guides to help you in your journey to kombat kompletion:

