All Mortal Kombat 1 Achievements & Trophies
Prepare for a fun fight as Mortal Kombat 1 has tons of Achievements and Trophies for you to knock down. Make no mistake, blood will be spilled, so let’s help you brutalize and trivialize an intimidating list.
Even if you’re not necessarily an avid Trophies and Achievements hunter, chances are you’ll be unlocking a fair few naturally during your Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay. So much so that you might be curious to see what else you need to do to ‘complete’ the game.
If it does come to this, then carry on to see what Mortal Kombat 1 Trophies and Achievements NetherRealm has cooked up this time around.
How many Trophies and achievements are in Mortal Kombat 1?
PlayStation owners will be pleased to know that Mortal Kombat 1 has 51 Trophies to earn, and Xbox users should enjoy chasing 50 Achievements.
Why the discrepancy? PS players get the chance to earn one extra accomplishment due to the nature of the Platinum Trophy. Earning every trophy will automatically reward users with the Platinum Trophy to commend their efforts.
Mortal Kombat 1: All Trophies & Achievements
So here it is, the moment you’ve been waiting for. This is every Mortal Kombat 1 Achievement and Trophy in list order for you to check out:
- Kompletionist: Komplete All Trophies
- Become A Ninja In No Time: Komplete The Basic Tutorial
- Eye Of The TaiGore: Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice
- A New Timeline: Komplete 50% Of Story Mode
- What Just Happened??: Komplete 100% Of Story Mode
- Who Was That???: Komplete Chapter 15 Twice
- Titan: Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents
- Beaten And Broken: Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood
- It Has Begun!!!: Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial
- Kontender: Play 5 Kombat League Sets
- Deadly Assassin: Perform 20 Different Fatalities
- Karnage: Perform 10 Different Brutalities
- Annihilation: Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities
- Making Friends Is Easy: Use 10 Different Kameo Characters
- Puppet Master: Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters
- Give A Koin: Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine
- Test Your Might: Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters
- So I Just Kill Stuff??: Komplete 5 Unique Encounters
- Adventure Time: Komplete 25 Unique Encounters
- King Slayer: Dethrone A King
- Buddy System: Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character
- Rollin’ With My Krew: Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters
- Where’s Blanche: Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop
- Take And Deny: Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop
- Ultimate Power: Use A Talisman
- Talis-Mania: Use A Talisman 10 Times
- Running On Empty: Recharge A Talisman
- So Krafty: Forge A Talisman
- Feeling Stronger: Reach Invasions Level 5
- Unstoppable: Reach Invasions Level 10
- Juggernaut: Reach Invasions Level 20
- Not So Big Now Are You??: Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions
- Who Da Boss??: Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions
- Vanquished: Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season
- Always Accessorize: Equip A Relic
- Kollector: Equip 3 Different Relics
- The Mighty Have Fallen: Komplete A Titan Battle
- ABACABB: Use A Key
- Made It Out Alive: Komplete A Survival Encounter
- Make Way, I’m Koming Through: Klear An Obstruction In Invasions
- Found You: Unlock A Secret Fight
- Stop Hiding: Survive An Ambush
- Quest Master: Komplete 3 Daily Quests
- Working Overtime: Komplete A Weekly Quest
- High Score, Is That Good?: Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers
- There Is No Knowledge That Is Not Power: Use 10 Single Use Items
- Happy Endings: Unlock 10 Tower Endings
- Big Spender: Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency
- Total Disrespect: Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match
- Thank You For Being A Fan!!!: Watch The Kredits
- Witness Me!!: Change Your Kombat Kard Player Module
For even more on Mortal Kombat 1, we have a bunch of additional guides to help you in your journey to kombat kompletion:
