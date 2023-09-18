How to unlock Kameos in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces the revolutionary concept of Kameos. Along with the main fighting roster, secondary characters called Kameos can dish out some damage too. Certain characters need to be unlocked though, and we’ll show you how.

NetherRealm’s Kameo characters are a novel idea that adds another layer of depth to the gameplay. You can control Sub-Zero if you desire but have Scorpion in your corner to chime in with occasional offense. Kameos can perform one of several functions: deliver a Kombo Breaker, pull you out of danger, trap your opponent, or add to a kombo.

Whichever one you decide on when you start the game, know there’s even more Kameos to acquire. This includes legendary names from down the years such as Motaro. To help you out, here’s an easy explainer on how to unlock additional Kameo fighters.

NetherRealm

How to unlock Scorpion Kameo in MK1

To unlock Scorpion as a Kameo in Mortal Kombat 1, you need to reach player profile Rank 5. Once you hit this mark, the game will inform you that Scorpion is now available.

How to unlock Sub-Zero Kameo in MK1

Unlocking the Sub-Zero Kameo in Mortal Kombat 1 requires players to increase their player profile to Rank 10. Doing so will add the icy presence of Sub-Zero to your Kameo collection.

How to unlock Kung Lao Kameo in MK1

Kung Lao’s Kameo is available when you achieve player profile Rank 15. Again, playing the game will help to level your account automatically, and you can add the hat-throwing genius of Kung Lao as a secondary fighter.

How to unlock Shujinko Kameo in MK1

To obtain the returning Shujinko in MK1, a player profile rank of 20 is required. The Earthrealm hero hasn’t been seen since Mortal Kombat X, so celebrate his latest appearance and enable his services.

How to unlock Motaro Kameo in MK1

The final Kameo to unlock is Motaro and this requires a player profile rank of 25. His distinct appearance makes him instantly recognizable, and the towering figure makes for a great accompaniment for any fighter.

As you can see, the terms and conditions are pretty much the same for everyone. Just keep playing the game and you will eventually, naturally, unlock the extra Kameo fighters.

