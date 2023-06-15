Will Mortal Kombat 1 have microtransactions

Mortal Kombat 1 is a brand-new fighting game from NetherRealm Studios that is set for release in September 2023. Being a AAA title, several fans might be wondering whether this new game will have any form of microtransactions.

Microtransactions are extremely common in the current day and age in video games. Many big-name titles, including the biggest AAA games, have microtransactions where you can buy cosmetic items using real money.

In fact, Street Fighter 6 also introduced a Battle Pass for the first time in the history of the franchise. Hence, it is only natural for fans to worry or rather start thinking about microtransactions in Mortal Kombat 1, which is arguably one of the most popular titles set for release in 2023.

In any case, here is what we know about potential microtransactions in the upcoming Mortal Kombat game.

NetherRealm Studios Mortal Kombat 1 will feature microtransactions in the form of Dragon Krystals

Does Mortal Kombat 1 have microtransactions1?

The answer to the question of whether Mortal Kombat 1 will have microtransactions is Yes. This is quite evident from the FAQ page of the game where under the “How much does Mortal Kombat 1 cost?” section it speaks about the in-game currency – Dragon Krystals.

It seems those players who purchase the Premium Edition or the Kollector’s Edition will obtain a certain number of Dragon Krystals for free. The exact usage of Dragon Krystals is unknown, but in all probability, they will be used to purchase skins in the game.

In Mortal Kombat 11, you could buy Time Krystals using real money to buy cosmetics for your favorite characters. In Mortal Kombat X, you could purchase simplified versions of Fatalities, one of the studio’s most controversial moves.

So, it is safe to claim that Mortal Kombat 1 will have microtransactions as well, though the extent of it is unknown.

This concludes our guide for microtransactions in Mortal Kombat 1.

