Does Mortal Kombat 1 have a 24th character?

Fans of Mortal Kombat 1 are constantly asking the question: Is there a 24th character to unlock in Mortal Kombat 1? Here’s everything you need to know about this ongoing mystery.

Between the launch-day roster and the confirmed wave of DLC characters heading to the game, Mortal Kombat 1 has a copious amount of highly skilled fighters for you to use. It’s a mixture of returning faces from previous MK games, as well as some special guest appearances.

However, on the game’s character selection screen, with an unlocked Shang Tsung and Havik, this gives players 23 fighters. There is a single icon that is blanked out. Understandably, the player base assumes this is a 24th fighter to unlock. So let’s clarify this for you right now.

Is there a 24th character to unlock in Mortal Kombat 1?

The answer is quite simply no, there is not a 24th playable base roster character in Mortal kombat 1.

Again, it’s a perfectly natural conclusion to jump to. In the context of the roster, it seems odd to have a space that should be otherwise reserved for another fighter remain blank.

Suggestions are that this will eventually open up and take players to a secondary roster of characters once DLC begins to drop into the game. Additional fighters will require more screen space. Obviously, this is pure speculation for the time being.

Once the intriguing circumstances surrounding Mortal Kombat 1 and its 24th character space become apparent we’ll update this guide immediately.

