Mortal Kombat 1 players are loving the return of one-hit Kombos – sort of

After some complaints about the previous title, Mortal Kombat 1 players fortunate enough to take part in the stress test have been raving about the Kombo potential of NetherRealm’s newest fighter.

Mortal Kombat 1’s stress test offered an exclusive opportunity to play the game early. A handful of players were invited to try out the game to help test the game’s infrastructure. Featuring a mini-Arcade Kombat Tower and online 1v1 multiplayer, the content was sparse – but for good reason.

The stress test was not only a way of measuring Mortal Kombat’s online performance, but it was also to give players a feel and flavor of the game. The new Kameo system was fully integrated, however, it’s something else that caught the eye entirely.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombos are “insane!”

The Mortal Kombat 1 subreddit has been filled with players eager to discuss their stress test findings. One common topic was the nature of the game’s Kombos. Die-hard MK fans were mixed on Mortal Kombat 11 and were disappointed with the game’s less-focused Kombos.

It seems that this will change with MK1 though. “Kombos are back on the menu,” claimed one user’s post who showed off a devastating video of Liu Kang absolutely decimating their opponent with two hard-hitting, multi-move Kombos.

“That was sick,” commented one player, and another said: “Goddamn that was a sick combo, but I really feel sorry for that guy hahaha.”

If this wasn’t enough, another Reddit thread also showcased the punishment that can be dished out – once again, using Liu Kang.

A ridiculous 22-hit Kombo featuring normal attacks, special abilities, and Jax as a Kameo equated to a near-50% Kombo.

Immediately following the 22 hits, the player launched into another flurry of unblockable offense. “This is for people who complained about MK11 combos,” offered one user.

We are still in the very early stages of Mortal Kombat 1. This being a stress test, it also gives the devs a chance to make some tweaks before the full release. So the gameplay may not be set in stone moving forward.

Some things that are likely set in stone though are the ability to Taunt opponents as well as lots of the character roster.