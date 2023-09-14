How to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1

Havik is a returning character in Mortal Kombat 1. Sporting a rather distinctive and disgusting look, players can unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1 with a simple and easy method.

It wouldn’t be an MK game unless it had some fun stuff to unlock. A staple of games throughout the years, Mortal Kombat 1 encourages players to explore the furthest reaches of the title in a bid to obtain a bunch of cool content.

NetherRealm mas made it so that MK1 players have lots of meat to sink their teeth into, something that isn’t always easy for Havik of course. While not a household name like Scorpion, Raiden, and Sub-Zero, Havik holds a special place in many fans’ hearts. He’s a worshipper of chaos who made his initial debut in MK Deception. To acquire him in MK1, just follow our handy guide.

How to get unlock Havik in MK1

Mortal Kombat 1 players will be pleased to know that to unlock Havik you just need to beat the Story Mode for the first time.

Story Mode serves as the game’s central storytelling portion of the game. It’s true that online multiplayer is seen as the long-term attraction for seasoned MK veterans.

However, for those looking for their lore and single-player fix, seeing what twists and turns NetherRealm has cooked up for story content is appealing. In short, Story Mode is where it’s at. So, if you want to add Havik to your character roster, make sure you rifle through the game’s many chapters on any difficulty level.

Havik has appeared in recent MK games in cameo form – not Kameo. On the other hand, this represents the first time he’s been payable since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon way back in 2006.

