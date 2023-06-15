What are Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 has changed the game once more thanks to its innovative Kameo system. Although, some players are unclear about how it works and who’s included, so we’ll clear this up for you today.

It was one of the worst-kept secrets in the gaming industry when Mortal Kombat 1 was finally announced, but who cares. The world’s most violent and twisted fighting game is back and out for more blood than ever.

NetherRealm has given the franchise another reboot as the company embarks on a new chapter for MK. While giddy fans wait to see which characters make the cut and what new content there will be on offer, one of the standout aspects of the game has been the introduction of the Kameo system.

Featured in early gameplay showcases, Kameo fighters are set to add an extra edge to bouts.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo fighters explained

Kameo fighters are additional characters that players can select in the character selection screen to occasionally join a fight alongside their main character pick.

So for instance, if you’re using Scorpion in a 1v1 fight against Sub-Zero, you can pick a Kameo fighter to join Scorpion’s side in battle. Then, during the match, the Kameo fighter will drop in and out with moves and special attacks to help further combos and break up the opponent’s offense.

Every Kameo fighter in Mortal Kombat 1

As with every fighting game, expect a drip feed of characters being announced for Mortal Kombat 1. However, we have already seen a handful of names confirmed for the title.

Check out every Kameo fighter locked in for Mortal Kombat so far:

Goro

Jax Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao

Scorpion

Sonya Blade

Stryker

Sub-Zero

