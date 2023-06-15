Mortal Kombat 1 players can now taunt their opponent whenever they feel like it. So if you decide you need to take a break from pummeling your foe’s face into the ground, let us show you how to taunt them instead.

As we’ve seen over the years, NetherRealm – and previously Midway – have a sense of humor. Tearing off limbs and creating bloody water features is a classic pastime in MK, but hilarious Babalities and outrageous Animalities help to take the edge off. This brings us to Mortal Kombat 1 and its complete integration of taunts.

Bragging rights have always been a thing – even if people don’t like to admit it. Fighting games are a great way of settling scores and proving who the superior player is. If you’re feeling especially cocky and want to throw down some extra fire, then a taunt might just be what you need in MK1.

NetherRealm

Can you taunt in Mortal Kombat 1?

You 100% can taunt in Mortal Kombat 1 and you simply just need to press down four times on whichever controller you are using.

For a brief summary of the steps required to pull it off, check these out:

Load into a fight against an AI or a human opponent using any character. If you’re on PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, press the down button on the D-Pad four times. If you’re on PC, use the down key or the applicable keybind you have assigned. Do it four times in a row in quick succession. Your chosen character will then proceed to pull off their equipped taunt.

Be careful though, it remains to be seen if you have to see the animation through to its conclusion. This means if you misjudge the time and place to use it, you could leave yourself helpless and open to a devastating, round-ending combo!

Now that you know how to taunt in Mortal Kombat 1, why not check out our other guides for the fighting title:

