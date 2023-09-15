How to do a Fatal Blow in Mortal Kombat 1

As a Mortal Kombat 1 round draws to a close, the imminent threat of a Fatal Blow beckons. Game-changing, potentially round-ending sequences. If you’re new to MK or need a refresh on Fatal Blows, here’s a detailed guide to help you out.

During a Mortal Kombat 1 fight, Fatal Blows are one of many mechanics that you can utilize to your advantage. Kameo tag teams can do wonders for kombos and you can also keep throwing your opponent around like a ragdoll. Factor in Fatalities and Brutalities and there’s a great deal of depth in MK1.

Article continues after ad

To get to those endgame deciders tough, Fatal Blows are going to be a factor. They deal extraordinary numbers when it comes to damage, but they are also very risky and require serious strategy too. Let’s delve into the wonders and happenings of Fatal Blows in the game.

Article continues after ad

NetherRealm

How to do Fatal Blows in MK1

A Fatal Blow will become available to players in Mortal Kombat 1 once their health bar drops to 30% or less. Once it’s active, pressing L2 + R2 on PlayStation, and the applicable inputs on other platforms, will trigger the Fatal Blow.

Article continues after ad

If you’re successful, your fighter will then go through a preset animation of devastating attacks that can puncture, break bones, gouge eyes, and so much more.

There are a few things to note though. Firstly, your opponent can either block it, avoid it or simply interrupt the act with a Fatal Blow of their own. If it is blocked or does miss, you’ll then have to endure a brief cooldown period before you can attempt it again, by which time the round could likely be already over.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A second detail to note is that you can only do it once per fight. So, if you use it to finish off your opponent in Round One, you will not be able to do it again in subsequent rounds – even if your health drops to the required amount again.

How much damage does a Fatal Blow do in MK1?

Every Fatal Blow attack will do 350 damage in Mortal Kombat 1 – this is not factoring in any additional attacks or kombos.

Understandably, this is over a third of your opponent’s health. So, it pays to use this strategically. Do you use it to guarantee yourself a win knowing it’ll finish off your foe? Do you use it to pull yourself back into a round? The choice is yours.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Keep on top of Mortal Kombat 1 with a ton of other guides we have here at Dexerto:

Mortal Kombat 1 Review | What is a Brutality in Mortal Kombat 1? | How to do a Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1 | What is a Quitality in Mortal Kombat 1? | Mortal Kombat 1 PC Requirements | Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Mortal Kombat 1 be cross-platform? | Mortal Kombat 1 DLC: Leaked characters & rumors | All Mortal Kombat 1 Achievements & Trophies | How many chapters does Mortal Kombat 1 have? | How to unlock Havik | How long does it take to beat the campaign? | How long does it take to beat the campaign?