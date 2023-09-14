Mortal Kombat 1: How long does it take to beat the campaign?

Mortal Kombat 1, just like its predecessors, has an exciting and violent story campaign. Here’s how long it will take to complete the story mode in Mortal Kombat 1.

Campaigns have long been a celebrated aspect of the modern Mortal Kombat series. In fact, Mortal Kombat sits at the top of many lists when it comes to the effort that goes into building a dedicated story campaign.

Like previous Mortal Kombat campaigns in recent years, especially since MK9, entries in the franchise have featured a relatively short, but highly replayable story mode alongside the classic arcade mode. It often feels like a playable movie and moves the story of Mortal Kombat along.

Here’s everything you need to know about the length of the story campaign in MK1.

NetherRealm Studios Mortal Kombat 1 campaign takes 6 hours to beat

How long to beat Mortal Kombat 1 campaign?

Mortal Kombat 1 campaign takes around 6 to 10 hours to beat depending on the difficulty. If you are a new player then going with Ease or Medium would be the best option as you would be able to enjoy the story aspects, without worrying about getting stuck on hard fights.

However, if you are a seasoned fighter and want some challenge then playing on Hard might be more to your liking. Regardless, unless you are struggling a bit too much in every battle that the Story Mode throws at you, it should not take more than 10 hours to complete.

During the story, you will play through 15 chapters in total, getting to play one new character each time. Each of these characters will have their own role in the story and you will get to live that depending on the chapter you might be experiencing.

Since it is a fighting game, every story chapter will involve multiple instances of fighting chained one after the other. Essentially, its like arcade mode, but broken up with cutscenes and explainations for why characters are battling.

Fortunately, you will get to check out the controls every time you get access to a new character, which means you will get some practice even during the story mode itself.

There you have it, as this concludes our guide for how long to beat the Mortal Kombat 1 campaign. If you found it informative and want to know more about the game, keep an eye out for some of our other guides.

