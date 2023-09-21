Every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality: Input guide & controls

In Mortal Kombat 1, each member of the roster can eviscerate their opponent with deadly, graphic finishing moves. For a detailed guide with specific instructions, here’s how to pull off every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality and their input commands.

“FINISH HIM,” are two words that are still as exciting now as they were 30 years ago. MK fans are serenaded with this sentiment every time they better their opponent. As most people know by now, when these words are uttered, it’s time to unleash hell.

Article continues after ad

Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities are as good as they’ve ever been. The power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X allows characters to be obliterated in the most detailed manner imaginable. To help you out, we’ve put together a quick and easy list of every Fatality in the game, as well as the steps required to execute them.

Article continues after ad

NetherRealm

Every MK1 Fatality & Kameo Fatality

With the game now out, we know every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality for both the game’s primary fighters as well as the secondary Kameo characters. Each one is a spectacle to behold and it’s definitely worth trying them all out!

Article continues after ad

Also, to make this easier, here’s a universal control input guide that translates across any controls on any platform.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Forward: F

F Back: B

B Up: U

U Down: D

D Front Punch: 1

1 Back Punch: 2

2 Front Kick: 3

3 Back Kick: 4

4 Kameo Button: KB

KB Block Button: BB

Another big thing to consider is that if you switch the side of the screen you’re on and the way you’re facing, this will invert the left and right inputs.

So, if you’re facing right when the fight begins and find yourself looking left at some point, this means your left and right inputs will now be opposite e.g. A left input will now be right, and so forth.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kombatant Fatality Name Inputs Proximity to opponent Ashrah Heavenly Light D, F, D, 2 Mid Ashrah N/A D, D, B, 4 Mid Baraka Split Decision B, F, D, 1 Close Baraka N/A F, B, D, 4 Close Cyrax (Kameo) Annihilation F, B, F, KB Mid Darrius (Kameo) Armed and Dangerous D, B, F, KB Mid Frost (Kameo) Breaking Point B, D, B, KB Mid General Shao Spin Cycle B, F, D, 1 Mid General Shao N/A D, F, B, 1 Mid Geras Sand Storm F, D, D, 4 Mid Geras N/A D, F, B, 1 Close Goro (Kameo) Prince of Pain B, F, D, KB Close Havik Atomic Heart D, F, D, 4 Close Havik N/A F, B, D, 2 Close Jax (Kameo) Big Boot D, F, D, KB Far Johnny Cage Hollywood Walk of Pain F, B, D, 2 Close Johnny Cage N/A F, D, B, 4 Mid / Far Kano (Kameo) Heart Ripper B, D, F, KB Mid Kenshi Blended F, D, D, 2 Close Kenshi N/A B, D, B, 1 Mid Kitana Royal Blender D, F, D, 4 Mid Kitana N/A D, D, B, 4 Close Kung Lao Lao’d And Clear B, F, B, 4 Mid Kung Lao N/A B, D, D, 3 Close Kung Lao (Kameo) Klean Kut F, B, F, KB Mid Li Mei Roman Candle F, B, F, 3 Close Li Mei N/A B, F, D, 4 Close Liu Kang Double Dragon D, F, B, 4 Close Liu Kang N/A B, F, B, 3 Close Mileena Appetizer B, F, B, 1 Close Mileena N/A D, F, B, 3 Close Motaro (Kameo) Brain Blast F, D, D, KB Mid Nitara Vaeternus KomBAT D, D, B, 1 Mid Nitara N/A B, D, B, 4 Mid / Far Raiden The Storm’s Arrival B, F, B, 2 Close Raiden N/A D, F, B, 1 Mid / Far Rain The Red Sea D, D, B, 4 Close Rain N/A D, F, B, 3 Mid Reiko The Impaler D, D, B, 2 Mid Reiko N/A B, D, D, 4 Close Reptile Indigestion F, B, D, 4 Mid Reptile N/A F, D, B, 3 Close Sareena (Kameo) Inner Demon B, D, D, KB Mid Scorpion Eye-Palling Victory D, F, B, BB Mid Scorpion N/A B, F, B, 2 Mid Scorpion (Kameo) Toasty!!! D, F, D, KB Mid Sektor (Kameo) Kompactor B, F, B, KB Mid Shang Tsung Side Effects B, D, D, 4 Close Shang Tsung N/A F, D, B, 2 Mid Shujinko (Kameo) Five Point Strike D, B, D, KB Mid Sindel Hair Comes Trouble D, B, D, 1 Mid Sindel N/A B, F, B, 2 Mid / Far Smoke Hazed and Infused B, F, D, 1 Any Smoke N/A D, F, B, 2 Any Sonya Blade (Kameo) Kiss B, F, D, KB Mid Stryker (Kameo) Safety Vest F, D, F, KB Mid Sub-Zero Hairline Fracture F, D, D, 2 Any Sub-Zero N/A F, B, D, 4 Close Sub-Zero (Kameo) Spine Rip F, D, F, KB Mid Tanya Helping Hands D, B, D, 3 Close Tanya N/A B, F, D, 2 Mid

Keep checking back for additional Fatalities that will inevitably be added, and also check out our other MK1 guides:

Mortal Kombat 1 Review | How to do a Brutality | How to do a Fatality | What is a Quitality? | How to taunt | How to do a Fatal Blow | How to unlock Havik | How many chapters does Mortal Kombat 1 have? | Every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality | How long does it take to beat the campaign? | Mortal Kombat 1 currency explained | How to unlock Kameos | Mortal Kombat 1 DLC | All Achievements & Trophies | How to unlock Shang Tsung