Every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality: Input guide & controls

smoke and sektor fatality in mortal kombat 1NetherRealm

In Mortal Kombat 1, each member of the roster can eviscerate their opponent with deadly, graphic finishing moves. For a detailed guide with specific instructions, here’s how to pull off every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality and their input commands.

“FINISH HIM,” are two words that are still as exciting now as they were 30 years ago. MK fans are serenaded with this sentiment every time they better their opponent. As most people know by now, when these words are uttered, it’s time to unleash hell.

Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities are as good as they’ve ever been. The power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X allows characters to be obliterated in the most detailed manner imaginable. To help you out, we’ve put together a quick and easy list of every Fatality in the game, as well as the steps required to execute them.

frost using projectiles in mortal kombat 1NetherRealm

Every MK1 Fatality & Kameo Fatality

With the game now out, we know every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality for both the game’s primary fighters as well as the secondary Kameo characters. Each one is a spectacle to behold and it’s definitely worth trying them all out!

Also, to make this easier, here’s a universal control input guide that translates across any controls on any platform.

  • Forward: F
  • Back: B
  • Up: U
  • Down: D
  • Front Punch: 1
  • Back Punch: 2
  • Front Kick: 3
  • Back Kick: 4
  • Kameo Button: KB
  • Block Button: BB

Another big thing to consider is that if you switch the side of the screen you’re on and the way you’re facing, this will invert the left and right inputs.

So, if you’re facing right when the fight begins and find yourself looking left at some point, this means your left and right inputs will now be opposite e.g. A left input will now be right, and so forth.

KombatantFatality NameInputsProximity to opponent
AshrahHeavenly LightD, F, D, 2Mid
AshrahN/AD, D, B, 4Mid
BarakaSplit DecisionB, F, D, 1Close
BarakaN/AF, B, D, 4Close
Cyrax (Kameo)AnnihilationF, B, F, KBMid
Darrius (Kameo)Armed and DangerousD, B, F, KBMid
Frost (Kameo)Breaking PointB, D, B, KBMid
General ShaoSpin CycleB, F, D, 1Mid
General ShaoN/AD, F, B, 1Mid
GerasSand StormF, D, D, 4Mid 
GerasN/AD, F, B, 1Close
Goro (Kameo)Prince of PainB, F, D, KBClose 
HavikAtomic HeartD, F, D, 4Close
HavikN/AF, B, D, 2Close
Jax (Kameo)Big BootD, F, D, KBFar
Johnny CageHollywood Walk of PainF, B, D, 2Close
Johnny CageN/AF, D, B, 4Mid / Far
Kano (Kameo)Heart RipperB, D, F, KBMid
KenshiBlendedF, D, D, 2Close
KenshiN/AB, D, B, 1Mid
KitanaRoyal BlenderD, F, D, 4Mid
KitanaN/AD, D, B, 4Close 
Kung LaoLao’d And ClearB, F, B, 4Mid
Kung LaoN/AB, D, D, 3Close 
Kung Lao (Kameo)Klean KutF, B, F, KBMid
Li MeiRoman CandleF, B, F, 3Close
Li MeiN/AB, F, D, 4Close
Liu KangDouble DragonD, F, B, 4Close
Liu KangN/AB, F, B, 3Close
MileenaAppetizerB, F, B, 1Close
MileenaN/AD, F, B, 3Close
Motaro (Kameo)Brain BlastF, D, D, KBMid
NitaraVaeternus KomBATD, D, B, 1Mid
NitaraN/AB, D, B, 4Mid / Far
RaidenThe Storm’s ArrivalB, F, B, 2Close
RaidenN/AD, F, B, 1Mid / Far
RainThe Red SeaD, D, B, 4Close
RainN/AD, F, B, 3Mid
ReikoThe ImpalerD, D, B, 2Mid
ReikoN/AB, D, D, 4Close
ReptileIndigestionF, B, D, 4Mid
ReptileN/AF, D, B, 3Close
Sareena (Kameo)Inner DemonB, D, D, KBMid
ScorpionEye-Palling VictoryD, F, B, BBMid
ScorpionN/AB, F, B, 2Mid
Scorpion (Kameo)Toasty!!!D, F, D, KBMid
Sektor (Kameo)KompactorB, F, B, KBMid 
Shang TsungSide EffectsB, D, D, 4Close
Shang TsungN/AF, D, B, 2Mid
Shujinko (Kameo)Five Point StrikeD, B, D, KBMid 
SindelHair Comes TroubleD, B, D, 1Mid
SindelN/AB, F, B, 2Mid / Far
SmokeHazed and InfusedB, F, D, 1Any
SmokeN/AD, F, B, 2Any
Sonya Blade (Kameo)KissB, F, D, KBMid
Stryker (Kameo)Safety VestF, D, F, KBMid 
Sub-ZeroHairline FractureF, D, D, 2Any
Sub-ZeroN/AF, B, D, 4Close
Sub-Zero (Kameo)Spine RipF, D, F, KBMid 
TanyaHelping HandsD, B, D, 3Close 
TanyaN/AB, F, D, 2Mid

Keep checking back for additional Fatalities that will inevitably be added, and also check out our other MK1 guides:

