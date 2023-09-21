Every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality: Input guide & controls
In Mortal Kombat 1, each member of the roster can eviscerate their opponent with deadly, graphic finishing moves. For a detailed guide with specific instructions, here’s how to pull off every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality and their input commands.
“FINISH HIM,” are two words that are still as exciting now as they were 30 years ago. MK fans are serenaded with this sentiment every time they better their opponent. As most people know by now, when these words are uttered, it’s time to unleash hell.
Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities are as good as they’ve ever been. The power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X allows characters to be obliterated in the most detailed manner imaginable. To help you out, we’ve put together a quick and easy list of every Fatality in the game, as well as the steps required to execute them.
Every MK1 Fatality & Kameo Fatality
With the game now out, we know every Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality for both the game’s primary fighters as well as the secondary Kameo characters. Each one is a spectacle to behold and it’s definitely worth trying them all out!
Also, to make this easier, here’s a universal control input guide that translates across any controls on any platform.
- Forward: F
- Back: B
- Up: U
- Down: D
- Front Punch: 1
- Back Punch: 2
- Front Kick: 3
- Back Kick: 4
- Kameo Button: KB
- Block Button: BB
Another big thing to consider is that if you switch the side of the screen you’re on and the way you’re facing, this will invert the left and right inputs.
So, if you’re facing right when the fight begins and find yourself looking left at some point, this means your left and right inputs will now be opposite e.g. A left input will now be right, and so forth.
|Kombatant
|Fatality Name
|Inputs
|Proximity to opponent
|Ashrah
|Heavenly Light
|D, F, D, 2
|Mid
|Ashrah
|N/A
|D, D, B, 4
|Mid
|Baraka
|Split Decision
|B, F, D, 1
|Close
|Baraka
|N/A
|F, B, D, 4
|Close
|Cyrax (Kameo)
|Annihilation
|F, B, F, KB
|Mid
|Darrius (Kameo)
|Armed and Dangerous
|D, B, F, KB
|Mid
|Frost (Kameo)
|Breaking Point
|B, D, B, KB
|Mid
|General Shao
|Spin Cycle
|B, F, D, 1
|Mid
|General Shao
|N/A
|D, F, B, 1
|Mid
|Geras
|Sand Storm
|F, D, D, 4
|Mid
|Geras
|N/A
|D, F, B, 1
|Close
|Goro (Kameo)
|Prince of Pain
|B, F, D, KB
|Close
|Havik
|Atomic Heart
|D, F, D, 4
|Close
|Havik
|N/A
|F, B, D, 2
|Close
|Jax (Kameo)
|Big Boot
|D, F, D, KB
|Far
|Johnny Cage
|Hollywood Walk of Pain
|F, B, D, 2
|Close
|Johnny Cage
|N/A
|F, D, B, 4
|Mid / Far
|Kano (Kameo)
|Heart Ripper
|B, D, F, KB
|Mid
|Kenshi
|Blended
|F, D, D, 2
|Close
|Kenshi
|N/A
|B, D, B, 1
|Mid
|Kitana
|Royal Blender
|D, F, D, 4
|Mid
|Kitana
|N/A
|D, D, B, 4
|Close
|Kung Lao
|Lao’d And Clear
|B, F, B, 4
|Mid
|Kung Lao
|N/A
|B, D, D, 3
|Close
|Kung Lao (Kameo)
|Klean Kut
|F, B, F, KB
|Mid
|Li Mei
|Roman Candle
|F, B, F, 3
|Close
|Li Mei
|N/A
|B, F, D, 4
|Close
|Liu Kang
|Double Dragon
|D, F, B, 4
|Close
|Liu Kang
|N/A
|B, F, B, 3
|Close
|Mileena
|Appetizer
|B, F, B, 1
|Close
|Mileena
|N/A
|D, F, B, 3
|Close
|Motaro (Kameo)
|Brain Blast
|F, D, D, KB
|Mid
|Nitara
|Vaeternus KomBAT
|D, D, B, 1
|Mid
|Nitara
|N/A
|B, D, B, 4
|Mid / Far
|Raiden
|The Storm’s Arrival
|B, F, B, 2
|Close
|Raiden
|N/A
|D, F, B, 1
|Mid / Far
|Rain
|The Red Sea
|D, D, B, 4
|Close
|Rain
|N/A
|D, F, B, 3
|Mid
|Reiko
|The Impaler
|D, D, B, 2
|Mid
|Reiko
|N/A
|B, D, D, 4
|Close
|Reptile
|Indigestion
|F, B, D, 4
|Mid
|Reptile
|N/A
|F, D, B, 3
|Close
|Sareena (Kameo)
|Inner Demon
|B, D, D, KB
|Mid
|Scorpion
|Eye-Palling Victory
|D, F, B, BB
|Mid
|Scorpion
|N/A
|B, F, B, 2
|Mid
|Scorpion (Kameo)
|Toasty!!!
|D, F, D, KB
|Mid
|Sektor (Kameo)
|Kompactor
|B, F, B, KB
|Mid
|Shang Tsung
|Side Effects
|B, D, D, 4
|Close
|Shang Tsung
|N/A
|F, D, B, 2
|Mid
|Shujinko (Kameo)
|Five Point Strike
|D, B, D, KB
|Mid
|Sindel
|Hair Comes Trouble
|D, B, D, 1
|Mid
|Sindel
|N/A
|B, F, B, 2
|Mid / Far
|Smoke
|Hazed and Infused
|B, F, D, 1
|Any
|Smoke
|N/A
|D, F, B, 2
|Any
|Sonya Blade (Kameo)
|Kiss
|B, F, D, KB
|Mid
|Stryker (Kameo)
|Safety Vest
|F, D, F, KB
|Mid
|Sub-Zero
|Hairline Fracture
|F, D, D, 2
|Any
|Sub-Zero
|N/A
|F, B, D, 4
|Close
|Sub-Zero (Kameo)
|Spine Rip
|F, D, F, KB
|Mid
|Tanya
|Helping Hands
|D, B, D, 3
|Close
|Tanya
|N/A
|B, F, D, 2
|Mid
