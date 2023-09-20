How to unlock Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1

If you want to get yourself Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1, then our guide will fill you in on everything you need to know about unlocking Shang Tsung in MK1.

MK’s resident Sorcerer plays a prominent role in NetherRealm’s latest fighting game. Whereas Quan-Chi is also an accomplished and reputable sorcerer in the series, Shang Tsung has been around since the very first entry way back in 1992.

It feels almost poetic then that Shang Tsung plays a big part in Mortal Kombat 1. He’s not as widely available as other characters in the game though. It’s a bit more complicated than that. To resolve this issue, here’s a quick explainer on adding Shang Tsung to your roster’s ranks.

How to get Shang Tsung in MK1

To unlock Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1, the only way you can get him now that the game is out is to purchase him separately in your format’s digital store.

Previously, MK1 fans could get Shang Tsung by pre-ordering any edition of the game. Now, because MK1 is out, that is no longer an option.

As described by Warner Bros. in an official Q&A: “If you did not pre-order Mortal Kombat 1, Shang Tsung can also be purchased directly from the digital storefront on your game platform.”

So for example, if you’re on PlayStation 5, then you can purchase Shang Tsung as standalone content via the PlayStation Store. The same applies to any other platform too.

Now that you have the necessary info to obtain Shang Tsung, here are many more Mortal Kombat 1 guides to aid your MK1 experience:

