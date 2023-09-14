How many chapters does Mortal Kombat 1 have?

Mortal Kombat 1 has an adventurous Story Mode brimming with fights and lore. If you’re curious about its length though, here is every chapter in Mortal Kombat 1.

Understandably, many players will want to get stuck into MK1’s online multiplayer. Or maybe even see what the new Invasion Mode has in store. However, many traditionalists will be eager to hop straight into the rebooted world of Mortal Kombat 1 and its litany of chapters.

After all, Liu Kang’s manipulation of the world has reset everything and it’s a whole new MK world with many new stories and origin explanations. If you’ve already started the campaign, or just want to know about the journey ahead of you, here’s a quick rundown of the game’s chapters.

How many chapters are in Story Mode in Mortal Kombat 1?

Story Mode in Mortal Kombat 1 is comprised of 15 full-length chapters, with some being longer than others.

It follows the usual formula as seen in recent MK games as players will switch to a new character each chapter and play out a few fights with them. Each chapter furthers the overall narrative until you reach the fighting title’s overall conclusion.

Throughout the adventure, you will take the reins of Kung Lao, Johnny Cage, Reptile, Scorpion, and many more. Some characters get more screen time than others and it’s all dependent on how pertinent they are to the story.

