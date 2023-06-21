Will Mortal Kombat 1 be cross-platform? Crossplay for Xbox, PlayStation & PC explained

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature high-intensity fighting gameplay across its online features. This brings the question of crossplay and cross-platform suitability into the equation. So let’s run through everything we know with our MK1 guide.

A few years have passed which means it’s time for Mortal Kombat 1 – a reboot of sorts for the franchise. Following the sky-high sales and reception for Mortal Kombat 11, it’s a tough act to follow for NetherRealm. But it’s a challenge that the devs will no doubt be up for as they have for the last 30 years.

Article continues after ad

Literal skull-crushing and spine-tingling action beckons for new and returning players. The new Kameo system is comfortably one of the game’s most intriguing selling points this year. Not only that, but a plethora of online modes will no doubt keep players engaged. Will Mortal Kombat 1 feature crossplay, or cross-platform as part of its overall package though?

NetherRealm

Does Mortal Kombat 1 have crossplay?

At this moment in time, it’s unclear if NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 will have crossplay on release.

Article continues after ad

The main doubt about its status comes directly from the title’s official FAQ. It addresses the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test which will see how the fight game’s network stability holds up. The devs have specifically said: “No, the test will not support cross-platform play.”

This doesn’t mean that the full release will negate crossplay though. In a more positive light, Mortal Kombat 11 featured crossplay, so we’ll have to wait and see about Mortal Kombat 1’s status following the stress test.

Article continues after ad

Do we know if Mortal Kombat 1 has cross-progression?

Once again, we cannot declaratively say that Mortal Kombat 1 will or will not feature cross-progression. NetherRealm seems to be fully focused on the online stress before settling on anything else first.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If we compare it with Mortal Kombat 11 once more, we know that the previous iteration of the series had some form of cross-progression. “Players cannot transfer Mortal Kombat 11 progress, unlocks or purchases between platforms. However, since the release of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, all earned inventory and rewards carry over to consoles within the same ecosystem.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep you updated with any future development regarding crossplay and cross-progression in Mortal Kombat 1. For more news and content regarding the beat ’em up, check out our other guides below:

How to get early access for Mortal Kombat 1: Start date | Mortal Kombat 1 characters: Every confirmed and rumored fighter | Mortal Kombat 1 PC Requirements – Minimum & recommended specs | Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to play Mortal Kombat 1 beta on PlayStation & Xbox