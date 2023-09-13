Mortal Kombat 1 won’t have cross-play at launch

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19, 2023, and NetherRealm Studios has announced that the game will not feature cross-play at launch.

Cross-play is one of the most essential features when it comes to fighting games. This particular feature brings the community closer while also keeping the player count healthy longer.

As it happens, the developers of Mortal Kombat 1 have announced that the game will not feature cross-play at launch. This will definitely lead to disappointment in the player base, but the fact that the developer has communicated it beforehand has also led to appreciation in the fanbase.

Article continues after ad

Even though the Mortal Kombat 1 cross-play will be unavailable at launch, the developers have assured that it will be added post-launch. The developers have announced that the team is hard at work in order to implement this feature.

Article continues after ad

As of now, no tentative date has been provided on when it will be added. However, even though fans have showcased their admiration for the early communication, some of them are a bit worried as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is because even though Mortal Kombat 11 featured cross-play on Xbox and PlayStation, PC was not on the menu. Mortal Kombat 1’s recent post on X doesn’t specify anything, meaning the feature will be disabled for all platforms.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the Mortal Kombat 11 PC player base suffered massively due to the lack of a cross-play feature. Few fans are worried that if it gets neglected this time too, then the player base for Mortal Kombat 1 will not be much different from its predecessor.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, fans will now have to hold out and hope that cross-play eventually gets introduced across all the available platforms for Mortal Kombat 1.