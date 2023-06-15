Will Mortal Kombat 1 be on Nintendo Switch?

Mortal Kombat 1, the iconic fighting game series that has a special place in the hearts of millions, is ready to make a grand entrance with its reboot. But will it be making its way to one of the world’s most popular platforms?

The Nintendo Switch, known for its versatility and unique blend of handheld and console gameplay, offers the perfect platform for a wide variety of genres. With Mortal Kombat 1’s release upcoming in 2023, fans are curious to know if there will be blood spilled on everyone’s ‘family-friendly’ console.

Known for its Marios and Kirby’s, Nintendo’s mega-selling console isn’t commonly associated with the raw violence of an MK game. NetherRealm once again hasn’t held back in its mission statement – to make another gloriously brutal fighting experience.

Let’s dive in and explore the platform status of Mortal Kombat 1 and if it will be stepping into the world of Nintendo Switch.

NetherRealm

Is Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to the Nintendo Switch to bring the art of kombat to another audience.

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have partnered with Nintendo to bring Mortal Kombat 1 to the Switch and it will provide an excellent opportunity for gamers to experience MK on the go.

For some fans, the Switch announcement isn’t actually that much of a shock. After all, the franchise’s previous iteration – Mortal Kombat 11 – also made its way on over to the Nintendo Switch.

There’s no doubt about it: Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Nintendo Switch is a massive win for gamers worldwide. The performance won’t necessarily be comparable to that of a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, but that’s ultimately not what matters here. If you do think it matters, then get ready to FIGHT!

As well as the presence of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch, check out what else you can learn about the game ahead of its anticipated launch:

