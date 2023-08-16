Mortal Kombat 1 players demand return of “awesome” stage concept

NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 aims to deliver stunning stages alongside its deep roster. Punishing violence and brutal visuals are one thing, however, players think a certain stage feature is long overdue.

While it’s almost certainly the memorable characters that take the adulation of the crowd, it’s also the intricacies that make up the whole MK unit that makes the series so successful. Fun fatalities, funky soundtracks, and over-the-top stories all combine together to make Mortal Kombat 1 – and its long list of predecessors – so beloved.

It’s also the smaller details that fans love and remember too. For instance, there have been some iconic stages down the years, including tussling in the Subway on MK3 and battling in Goro’s Lair in MK9. NetherRealm has added some subtle tweaks to stages over the years, one of which fans are desperate to see the return of.

Mortal Kombat stage feature should “never have left”

MK fan Wide-Smoke4794 simply asked the MK1 subreddit: “Do people want stage transitions back in MK?”

For those who are wondering what these are, it’s a concept seen in earlier MK games that allowed a player to uppercut their opponent, or pull off a specific trigger move, that would send the enemy player hurtling from the current level straight into one of the game’s other arenas.

“It should’ve never left. I always loved it. But MK3 is my favorite MK game so I am a bit biased,” claimed one old-school fan, whereas another user said: “100%. I can only imagine what that would be like on today’s hardware.”

Another user posed an interesting question: “I mean, Injustice has it. So why can’t MK?”

With the Mortal Kombat 1 beta on the way and more reveal still to come, there’s still plenty of time for NetherRealm to throw in one or two surprises between now and the game’s full launch on September 19, 2023.