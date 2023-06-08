Mortal Kombat 1 gets bloody in gameplay reveal at Summer Game Fest

Mortal Kombat 1 had an extended gameplay reveal at the Summer Game Fest 2023, where they revealed some of the characters, new mechanics, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Some of the characters featured during the gameplay reveal include some known faces in the form of Lord Liu Kang, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Scorpion, and Sub Zero.

Ed Boon, the creator of Mortal Kombat says, “It’s the beginning of a new timeline, characters you’ve seen before but the story is new and it’s a complete reboot.”

Article continues after ad

Summer Game Fest 2023 Liu Kang was one of the characters revealed at Summer Game Fest 2023.

As shown in the Summer Game Fest gameplay reveal, Mortal Kombat 1 will feature two rosters – one you can choose to play as and the second will feature the Kameo Fighters. They will join the fight, but you won’t be able to control them. Instead, they will assist your fights.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You’d be able to unleash combos with them, considering the full arsenal of moves they will boast, and you can call them whenever you want during the battle.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve played Injustice 2 in the past, you will also find familiarity with some of the mechanics shown during the gameplay reveal.