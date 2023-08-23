Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode explained

Mortal Kombat 1 is introducing a brand-new single-player mode named Invasions, which features board game-like RPG elements. Here’s everything we know.

The Mortal Kombat series has dabbled in a wealth of single-player modes in the past. For example, Konquest constituted a mainstay in the 3D era, having been introduced in Deadly Alliance with a mission-based structure.

In Deception, developers reimagined the mode as an RPG-esque experience, with the Armageddon version taking inspiration from adventure games.

Many fans assumed MK1’s new Invasion game mode would take after Konquest, given the description featured in product listings. But it’s now clear that Mortal Kombat’s latest single-player offering actually serves as a culmination of the franchise’s previous minigames.

What is Invasion in Mortal Kombat 1?

A post on the PlayStation Blog describes Invasion as a board game and RPG combo, which tasks players with exploring a “board game-like map” and navigating a series of challenges. In playing the mode, users will unlock skins, in-game currency, concept art, and other rewards – not unlike The Krypt.

GamesRadar played the tutorial during a recent event and offered more insight, complete with additional details from NetherRealm boss Ed Boon and Lead Designer Derek Kirtzic. Boon, in particular, called Invasion “a greatest hits of [Mortal Kombat’s] single-player experiences.”

Kirtzic additionally called Mortal Kombat 1‘s Invasion a “complement” to the main story campaign. He continued, “…you have multiple different challenges and opponents to overcome while leveling up and getting stats and having elemental opponents. And then there’s talismans and relics and forging and shops and secrets…”

Invasion’s core premise involves enemy factions launching attacks against various realms in Mortal Kombat 1. In trying to beat back these invasions, players will level up and advance through challenges that become increasingly more involved.

Notably, GamesRadar described a tutorial area revolving around Johnny Cage’s abode that requires users to figure out where invading forces were pouring in from. Progression involves completing challenges in one node, and then moving to the next.

In some instances, said challenges include a few standard fighting matches. In others, the only way to proceed is by maneuvering through a “relatively slow bullet hell of sorts.” Nodes asking players to perfectly time blocks and attacks against elemental enemies will crop up, as well.

WB Games The Krypt was how players unlocked rewards in MK11.

Devs confirm seasonal content for Invasion Mode

Boon and Kirtzic further revealed Invasion will boast seasonal updates set to go live every six weeks. Each update should usher in new MK realms packed with extra nodes. A fresh batch of Invading forces will make their move each time, with Scorpion acting as the final boss of the first season.

Kirtzic explained, “… you basically go through the progression of all those islands of what we call ‘The Golden Path.’ Once you defeat the final boss, Scorpion for season one, the invading force, then you can go from Z back to A through endgame content, using all the tools and things that you’ve unlocked, or acquired…

“And then after six weeks, we shut it down, and we bring back a whole new experience – a new invading force, a new mesa, different pathing, different rewards, different bosses, all of it. A new experience for another six weeks.”

Not to worry, though, such content isn’t opening the door for Battle Passes and other live-service elements. The difference is that as players progress through Mortal Kombat 1 as a whole, they’ll be unlocking “seasonal credits.”

These credits can only be earned in-game, so purchasing them with real-world money will not be an option. With those credits, though, players can expect to access new cosmetics.

For now, NetherRealm is keeping some details about Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion mode close to the vest. As soon as more concrete information surfaces, we’ll be sure to update this hub.

Mortal Kombat 1 hits stores on September 19.