Mortal Kombat 1 players blast “terrible” Switch port for having “PS2 graphics”

Despite not being available on the PS4 and Xbox One, Mortal Kombat 1 has been released on the incredibly underpowered Nintendo Switch. Those playing it on that console aren’t happy with the Switch version.

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the biggest releases of the year, making it no surprise that the devs want as many players as possible able to get their hands on the game.

However, the Nintendo Switch is aging hardware already relatively low-end as far as specs go when compared to the PS4 and Xbox One. And, considering that MK1 wasn’t even released for those last-gen consoles, fans were understandably concerned about how Mortal Kombat 1 would run on the Switch.

Now that the game has been released, those fears were proven valid. Though the game runs at 60 FPS most of the time and is very playable, the graphics and visual bugs haven’t impressed those who bought the game on Switch.

Mortal Kombat 1 players blast Switch version

The Nintendo Switch has a massive install base due to how long the console has been out and how many people have purchased it within that time. However, it also presents a massive challenge for developers who want to put their games on the console despite its aging hardware.

Some developers have opted to create versions of their game that require an internet connection and run through the cloud to stream the game to the console rather than having the console itself run it. However, this comes with a level of latency that’d make the fast-paced fighting game very hard to play.

While people are impressed by the fact that MK1 runs at 60 FPS most of the time on the Switch, the overall graphical quality has left fans of the series wanting.

A TikTok from johniibo was reposted on Twitter and seen by millions, johniibo showed off the game’s rather glitchy and low-poly graphics, comparing the visuals to games that came out in the early 2000s.

This TikToker thought the game looking bad may have been something genuinely wrong with the Switch he was playing on. Since it looked so bad, he booted the game up on another console. However, this didn’t change anything.

In the days since MK1’s early access release, even more users have posted clips. The console’s in-game recording function being disabled has made it difficult for people without capture cards to get high-quality footage. There have been enough people warning others not to buy this version of the game if they can help it.

On top of graphical bugs, players have reported bugs that impact the actual gameplay and make the Switch version the inferior way to play compared to other platforms.