G FUEL announce new Mortal Kombat 11 flavors: Scorpion Sting, Ice Shatter - Dexerto

G FUEL have officially partnered with Warner Bros. on two new flavors inspired by Mortal Kombat 11’s Sub-Zero and Scorpion characters: Ice Shatter and Scorpion King.

For nearly 30 years, Mortal Kombat has been one of the most iconic franchises in pop culture. From arcade fighting games to cinematic cult classics to children’s Halloween costumes, the gory, savage series has been a cultural mainstay.

Now, two of the franchise’s most popular characters have landed a new collaboration in the public eye. Fitting their high-octane acrobatics, Sub-Zero and Scorpion have become inspirations for G FUEL’s newest two flavors.

While little is known about the exact flavor profiles based on each character’s special moves, what is known is that the two options will be available in early 2021 and in powder or canned form. Additionally, G FUEL will be partnering with Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios on two MK11 tournaments to celebrate the collaboration.

Thus far, G FUEL haven’t indicated how Ice Shatter or Scorpion Sting will taste. But they have confirmed that their formula follows the brand’s traditional standards: sugar-free, antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts, 15 calories per serving, and 140 mg of caffeine per serving.

For those who are more interested in the canned variety, the drinks will come in 16 oz. cans — each with zero calories and a heftier 300 mg of caffeine. For reference, that puts them at about double the caffeine content of a similarly sized Red Bull or Mountain Dew Game Fuel.

In an announcement for the collaboration, G FUEL’s founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan, explained why the brand is so excited about the partnership: “G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter pay homage to these iconic special moves. We can’t wait for our fans to fuel their ‘Kombat’ with these new game-changing flavors.”

While the new flavors will become available in powder tubs and cans on January 13, 2021, fans can also snag limited-edition collectors boxes and the most talented MK11 players can get even more. The G FUEL Energy Games will be a two-part tournament series with an All Stars invitational and an open online event.

Winners of each will get a ton of merch and access to both Ice Shatter and Scorpion Sting, but they’ll also have a chance to win some more exclusive goodies: a G FUEL mini fridge and an Xbox Series X.