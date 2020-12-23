 G FUEL announce new Mortal Kombat 11 flavors: Scorpion Sting, Ice Shatter - Dexerto
G FUEL announce new Mortal Kombat 11 flavors: Scorpion Sting, Ice Shatter

Published: 23/Dec/2020 20:31 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 20:36

by Theo Salaun
G FUEL

G FUEL Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat 11

G FUEL have officially partnered with Warner Bros. on two new flavors inspired by Mortal Kombat 11’s Sub-Zero and Scorpion characters: Ice Shatter and Scorpion King. 

For nearly 30 years, Mortal Kombat has been one of the most iconic franchises in pop culture. From arcade fighting games to cinematic cult classics to children’s Halloween costumes, the gory, savage series has been a cultural mainstay.

Now, two of the franchise’s most popular characters have landed a new collaboration in the public eye. Fitting their high-octane acrobatics, Sub-Zero and Scorpion have become inspirations for G FUEL’s newest two flavors.

While little is known about the exact flavor profiles based on each character’s special moves, what is known is that the two options will be available in early 2021 and in powder or canned form. Additionally, G FUEL will be partnering with Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios on two MK11 tournaments to celebrate the collaboration. 

G FUEL Ice Shatter Collectors Box
G FUEL
The Collectors Box for Sub-Zero’s flavor.

Thus far, G FUEL haven’t indicated how Ice Shatter or Scorpion Sting will taste. But they have confirmed that their formula follows the brand’s traditional standards: sugar-free, antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts, 15 calories per serving, and 140 mg of caffeine per serving.

For those who are more interested in the canned variety, the drinks will come in 16 oz. cans — each with zero calories and a heftier 300 mg of caffeine. For reference, that puts them at about double the caffeine content of a similarly sized Red Bull or Mountain Dew Game Fuel.

In an announcement for the collaboration, G FUEL’s founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan, explained why the brand is so excited about the partnership: “G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter pay homage to these iconic special moves. We can’t wait for our fans to fuel their ‘Kombat’ with these new game-changing flavors.”

While the new flavors will become available in powder tubs and cans on January 13, 2021, fans can also snag limited-edition collectors boxes and the most talented MK11 players can get even more. The G FUEL Energy Games will be a two-part tournament series with an All Stars invitational and an open online event.

Winners of each will get a ton of merch and access to both Ice Shatter and Scorpion Sting, but they’ll also have a chance to win some more exclusive goodies: a G FUEL mini fridge and an Xbox Series X.

CS:GO

TmarTn responds to claims that his CSGO skins website was “rigged”

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:21

by Joe Craven
TmarTn next to CSGO Lotto Logo
YT: TmarTn/CSGO Lotto

Syndicate TmarTn

Popular YouTuber Trevor ‘TmarTn’ Martin has hit back at claims that his infamous CS:GO sweepstake website – abandoned back in 2016 over transparency issues – was “rigged” against its users. 

Despite four years having passed since TmarTn’s role in the CS:GO Lotto website, many members of the game’s community are still holding the discrepancies against the YouTuber.

He and fellow YouTuber Tom ‘Syndicate’ Cassell promoted the website to their millions of followers, without disclosing the fact that they were behind it. Both men shared videos showing them winning big prizes through CS:GO Lotto, but it was then uncovered that Martin was the site’s President, with Cassell listed as Vice-President.

The fallout saw both YouTubers widely criticized for obfuscating their respective roles in the website. Questions were also raised over whether the website was promoting gambling to underage users.

Sydicate next to CSGO Lotto website
Syndicate
Syndicate was listed as vice-president of the CSGO Lotto website.

As proof that the issue is not completely dead and buried, Jake Lucky, self-described esports talk guy, posted a screenshot of TmarTn replying to a user on December 19. The user sarcastically thanked TmarTn for “stealing” his CS skins, to which Martin replied: “Guess you shouldn’t have wagered what you weren’t willing to lose!”

The post garnered the attention of John ‘BLU’ Mullen, a caster who is perhaps best known for his work on Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege, but has also casted CS:GO. He condemned TmarTn’s response, saying: “‘Guess you shouldn’t have gambled as a minor while I did nothing to restrict you from doing so on my rigged algorithm.’ What a piece of shit.”

Martin responded, stating that while he made “mistakes”, the website was never rigged against its users. “It wasn’t rigged. That was the point of my tweet. Criticize me all you want for not disclosing ownership, definitely a major mistake on my part. One I am deeply sorry for. Players had the right to know. But nothing was rigged, I’m not gonna stand for that slander.”

BLU accused TmarTn of “trying to act like the fact that it didn’t outright steal money absolves you.”

Martin replied again, saying: “I didn’t disclose that I was an owner. That’s a massive mistake on my end and definitely something our players should have been aware of. The site wasn’t rigged and no money was ‘stolen’. Do you have anything to back up your baseless claims?”

A number of other critical Tweets followed from other Twitter users, many of whom are still angry about the YouTuber’s role in the scandal.

TmarTn still boasts a large subscriber base across multiple YouTube channels, but his involvement in CSGO Lotto and subsequent apology attempt have stained his career permanently.