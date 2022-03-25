How to do a fatality and brutality in Mortal Kombat 11

Fatalities & Brutalities are the cruces of Mortal Kombat’s DNA as the exaggerated ways to kill your opponent have kept fans hooked for over 20 years. Here’s everything you need to know to execute these finishers in Mortal Kombat 11 flawlessly.

Netherrealm Studios looked to bring the Mortal Kombat back to its roots after the high octane gameplay presented in Mortal Kombat 10. Arriving in March 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 fulfilled that promise.

Once again featuring OG characters in Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, the gameplay was slower-paced and relied on close combat–reminiscent of Mortal Kombat 2.

With a return to basics philosophy, Netherrealm Studios decided to emphasize the features that made fans fall in love with Mortal Kombat: fatalities.

To prepare you for the brutal battles ahead of you, we will discuss how to do a fatality and brutality and unlock them in Mortal Kombat 11.

Contents

How to do a fatality in Mortal Kombat 11

Players can perform a fatality, through a sequence of buttons, after totally depleting their opponent’s health bar.

Here is how to perform a fatality in Mortal Kombat 11:

Load up Mortal Kombat 11 and go into a game. Select your character of choice. Click pause and select the ‘moves list’ option to find out the sequences you need. Next, go to finishing moves, and you will find your available fatalities listed here. Do the sequence for the character until the announcer yells: “Finish Him/Her!” Perform the fatality with the given button sequence found in-game.

Mortal Kombat 11 sequence types: Controls

Fatalities have different button sequences depending on the player’s chosen character. The button sequences consist of a combination the following buttons:

Front Punch : Square PS4|5, X Xbox One/X|S, Y Switch

: Square PS4|5, X Xbox One/X|S, Y Switch Back Punch : Triangle PS4|5, Y Xbox One/X|S, X Switch

: Triangle PS4|5, Y Xbox One/X|S, X Switch Front Kick : X PS4|5, A Xbox One/X|S, B Switch

: X PS4|5, A Xbox One/X|S, B Switch Back Kick: Circle PS4|5, B Xbox One/X|S, A Switch

The fatality button sequences can also contain directional inputs but those can be done with the d-pad and or joystick, depending on what direction you’re facing your opponent.

During this short window of time, the player will be able to perform their character’s fatality. If the player presses the correct button sequence, the combatant will likely rip the enemy’s head off somehow.

Each character in Mortal Kombat 11 has been given unique fatalities based on their aesthetic and gameplay. So, depending on your chosen combatant, players are presented with many ways to end their competition brutally.

How to do a brutality in Mortal Kombat 11

Brutalities are a bit different from fatalities. A player can perform a brutality as a round and combo ender.

There’s a catch, though: players will have to fulfill a specific match condition to pull off their brutality properly.

For example, players will need to have their final hit come from a toward throw while holding up to perform Sub-Zero’s “Dancing on the Ceiling” brutality.

Much like fatalities, Mortal Kombat 11 players will be to find out what conditions are needed for their brutalities in their selected character’s “move lists” tab.

How to unlock fatalities and brutalities

If you’re in dire need of more fatalities and brutalities for your favorite fighter, you will be able to find more of these special moves by exploring the Krypt.

Players can also unlock more fatalities by performing the unlocked moves during a match. Unfortunately, though, players won’t be able to perform locked brutalities in-game to unlock them and will need to buy them in the randomized game store as an alternative.