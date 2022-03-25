Is Mortal Kombat 11 cross-platform? Crossplay guide

Ever wondered if Mortal Kombat 11 is cross-platform? Before attempting to rip your friend’s heart out, this guide will show you how cross-platform play works across PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S.

Mortal Kombat 11 brings the gory fighter into the next generation of gaming. Equipped with stunning graphics, smooth gameplay, and bloodier fatalities and brutalities than ever before, Neatherrealm Studios‘ prized joy is here and better.

And with the fantastic new coat of paint, Mortal Kombat has managed to accrue a diverse fan base spanning its storied history. But with so many players sprinkled across the gaming sphere, it can be challenging to know which platforms you can face your friends on.

So, if you’re looking to challenge and destroy your friends, here is everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 11’s cross-play experience.

Is Mortal Kombat 11 cross-platform?

Yes – Mortal Kombat is one of those rare fighting games supporting cross-play, meaning players can connect between PlayStation and Xbox.

However, there is a catch.

How Mortal Kombat 11 crossplay works: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Mortal Kombat 11 allows cross-play for all PlayStation users and all Xbox users. Additionally, PlayStation 4/5 players will be able to challenge their Xbox One/X|S friends through the cross-play feature.

However, Kombat 11 users on the PC and Nintendo Switch won’t be able to join in on the cross-play fun and are restricted to their respective consoles.

How to enable crossplay in Mortal Kombat 11 (krossplay)

For the most part, players can automatically see crossplay enabled in Mortal Kombat 11 when they load up the game.

But if for some reason cross-platform play isn’t working, then follow these instructions to play with your friends:

Begin using the cross-play features of Mortal Kombat 11 by enabling “krossplay” in the online menu in-game. Next, highlight the “kasual mode” prompt, At the top-right corner of your screen you will see an option to turn “krossplay” on/off. Make your decision.

And if you’re tired of getting brutalized on the cross-platform battlefields, you can disable cross-play by simply toggling cross-play off in “kasual mode.”

So, that’s everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 11’s cross-play features! Be sure to check out our other Mortal Kombat 11 guides as you take a deeper dive into the iconic franchise.