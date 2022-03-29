How to unlock characters in Mortal Kombat 11: Add DLC fighters to your roster

Mortal Kombat features an incredible roster of fighters available to the player, and it even includes some pop culture icons. Here’s how you unlock characters in Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat has been introducing robust rosters since the franchise rebooted back in Mortal Kombat (2011) as Netherrealm Studios expanded its scope and began including guest characters.

Now, with Mortal Kombat 11, the franchise has doubled down on its diverse roster with DLC, including the likes of Robocop and Spawn.

A lot of the game’s characters come unlocked by default, but Mortal Kombat players can unlock even more through the use of DLC.

Characters already unlocked in Mortal Kombat 11

The base game of Mortal Kombat 11 features 20 characters already unlocked, including classic combatants like Scorpion, Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, and Kitana.

Here are all of the characters available to players by default:

Baraka

Cassie Cage

Cetrion

D’Vorah

Erron Black

Geras

Jacqui Briggs

Jade

Jax Briggs

Johnny Cage

Kabal

Kano

Kollector

Liu Kang

Noob Saibot

Raiden

Scorpion

Skarlet

Sonya Blade

Sub-Zero

How to unlock characters in Mortal Kombat 11

On top of the 20 characters available without additional money needed, Mortal Kombat players were able to unlock one more character.

If players selected and cleared all of Sub-Zero’s paths in Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode, they would unlock Frost.

Now, Frost can be purchased as DLC if you decide that you don’t want to play through Mortal Kombat 11’s story.

DLC Characters in Mortal Kombat 11

To unlock the DLC characters, players will need to buy one of the Kombat Packs offered through the in-game store/Playstation Store, or buy the hidden fighters individually.

Here are the characters available to players through DLC:

Pre-order bonus characters

Shao Khan: available as a pre-order bonus but could also be individually bought in the in-game store.

Kombat Pack 1 characters

The Joker

Nightwolf

Sindel

Spawn

Terminator T-800

Kombat Pack 2 characters

Mileena

Rain

Rambo

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Expansion characters

Fujin

Robocop

Sheeva

If you only have the base game and haven’t bought anything for Mortal Kombat 11 yet, then you would be better off purchasing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, which includes all of the DLC.