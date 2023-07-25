Is Tekken 8 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Is Tekken 8, the latest installment of Bandai Namco’s legendary fighting game franchise, coming to Xbox Game Pass? We are going to answer that mystery for you today so you’re not fighting for an answer.

Since the franchise’s inception back in 1994, Tekken has created a lasting legacy in the gaming world. It’s a game filled with dynamic characters, complex storylines, and a blend of martial arts-style combat that keeps players coming back for more.

Each title in the series has brought fresh elements and surprises, and Tekken 8 is no exception. So, will Bandai Namco’s martial arts extravaganza be making its way to Xbox Game Pass? Let’s delve into the nitty gritty.

Will Tekken 8 be on Xbox Game Pass?

At this moment in time, it’s looking like Tekken 8 will not be punching and kicking its way to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service.

As of now, there’s no official announcement from Bandai Namco about Tekken 8 coming to Xbox Game Pass. Usually by now, through trailers and even subtle hints on the game’s Xbox store page, we’d have seen indicators that this was a reality.

So, as for right now, we need to go on the basis that Tekken 8 will only be available as a full-price, standalone release for players.

But what about the future? Even though there’s no current plan to bring Tekken 8 to Xbox Game Pass, it’s crucial to remember that gaming is a landscape of constant change and evolution. Microsoft has shown its commitment to expanding the Xbox Game Pass library, continuously adding new titles and blockbuster hits. So, while Tekken 8 may not be making its way to the subscription service at this moment, there’s always a possibility of it happening later on down the line.

If this does happen, we’ll be the first to update this guide and let you know, so keep checking back!

If you’re hyped for the return of the Iron Fist tournament, check out the latest on Tekken 8 including the latest on its next beta, as well as news on crossplay coming to the game.