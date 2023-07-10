Mortal Kombat 1 voice cast: All characters and actors

The voice cast for Mortal Kombat 1 is stacked with class and prestige. If you want to know who gives that edge to Scorpion’s “GET OVER HERE” or any other of the game’s most popular fighters, our voice-over guide will help fill in the blanks.

There are some truly iconic voices and lines in the MK universe. From Shao Kahn’s evil, mocking laugh to Johnny Cage’s lightning-quick quips, there’s a ton of personality in the game’s universe. Mortal Kombat 1 brings back many of its legendary stars and more.

We’re still some time out from Mortal Kombat 1’s release, but the subject of its voice actors has fans in heated discussion. Are certain voice actors back for another round? Or have new talents been drafted in to give some lines more punch?

Mortal Kombat 1 characters

Johnny Cage: Andrew Bowen/Jean-Claude Van Damme

Andrew Bowen/Jean-Claude Van Damme Kenshi: Vic Chao

Vic Chao Kitana: Kari Wahlgren

Kari Wahlgren Kung Lao: Sunil Malhotra

Sunil Malhotra Liu Kang: Matthew Yang King

Matthew Yang King Mileena: Kari Wahlgren

Kari Wahlgren Scorpion: Ron Yuan

Ron Yuan Smoke: Yuri Lowenthal

Yuri Lowenthal Sub-Zero: Kaiji Tang

Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors and actresses

Johnny Cage: Andrew Bowen/Jean-Claude Van Damme

Things aren’t 100% clear right now how the two are connected, but we know that Andrew Bowen will be voicing Johnny Cage, as will Jean-Claude Van Damme. Bowen is an established video game voice actor with the likes of Yakuza, Fallout 76, and Red Dead Redemption 2 under his belt.

Whereas Jean-Claude Van Damme is not only one of the most accomplished action stars in history, but is someone that series co-creator Ed Boon has been wanting to get to play Johhny Cage for years! Now could finally be the time for the stars to align.

Kenshi: Vic Chao

Vic Chao is voicing MK’s distinctive blind ninja and he’s been attached to a wide variety of recent, big-time games such as the Crisis Core Remake, Lost Judgement, Ghost of Tsushima, and also the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Kitana: Kari Wahlgren

In the first of two different roles in Mortal Kombat 1’s voice cast, Kari Wahlgren is in charge of bringing Kitana to life. The princess will be realized by an actress that has nearly 600 roles according to IMDB and this is spread out across countless video games and animated shows such as Rick and Morty.

Kung Lao: Sunil Malhotra

Everyone’s favorite hat-spinning expert is back in MK1 and Sunil Malhotra is the voice behind Kung Lao. Aside from Mortal Kombat 1, Malhotra will reprise his role as Kung Lao in the upcoming Mortal Kombat Onslaught and has also lent his skills to other games like Valorant and Fallout.

Liu Kang: Matthew Yang King

Liu Kang may now be the Fire God version of himself in Mortal Kombat 1, but it also takes an almighty voice to bring him to life. Matthew Yang King is the voice actor responsible, and has many claims to fame including Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo 4, and 2022’s Modern Warfare 2.

Mileena: Kari Wahlgren

We are back with Kari Wahlgren once more! Her second role in MK1 is as the Tarkatan – Mileena. As a clone of Kitana, it makes sense to keep the same voice. We’ve already covered Kari’s expansive career, and some of those top roles include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, and others such as Gotham Knights and Halo Infinite.

Scorpion: Ron Yuan

Ron Yuan is telling MK1 players to “get over here” as he surely wants fans to hear his contributions as the iconic Scorpion. He had the honor of voicing Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11, and this is in addition to other game roles including Diablo 4 and the Yakuza franchise.

Smoke: Yuri Lowenthal

It’s no secret that fans have been hyped over the return of Smoke for Mortal Kombat 1. The pressurized task of filling the cult figure’s boots is none other than Yuri Lowenthal. The actor is no stranger to games, with the star landing the role of Peter Parker for Insomniac’s Spider-Man games and also Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Redfall.

Sub-Zero: Kaiji Tang

Sub-Zero is another who can be picked out of a crowd by even the most uninformed person. Kaiji Tang voices him in MK1, and Tang has been a part of Octopath Traveller II, Diablo 4, Lost Ark, and plenty of others to boot!

That’s everything we know about Mortal Kombat 1’s kast so far. We’ll be sure to update this guide as we learn more names attached to the project, but in the meantime, check out a bunch of our other guides for the fighting title:

