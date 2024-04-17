GamingMortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 1 leak points to surprise Scorpion Kameo

Brianna Reeves
mortal kombat 1 harumiWB Games

Model Jiwon Ra prematurely hinted that an alternate version of Scorpion’s wife, Harumi, will be a Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo.

MK1’s Invasion mode briefly features an appearance of an alternate universe Harumi Hasashi. In this Harumi’s timeline, her husband, Hanzo, is killed, prompting her to assume the Scorpion mantle.

When the evil Scorpion of Invasions goes looking for a surviving Harumi, Liu Kang introduces him to Harumi/Scorpion, a neat twist that has fans hoping she’ll one day join the roster in some capacity.

Such hopes may come true, if a tease from model Jiwon Ra means anything. In a since-deleted Instagram post (via Reddit), Ra revealed that she’d been tapped to provide the face model for Harumi Hasashi.

She wrote, “Pinch me!!! I’ve been bursting to share that I am the face of Harumi Hasashi in the new Mortal Kombat 1 game.”

Elsewhere in the post, Ra added a quick Kameo-related note that raised eyebrows: “Make sure you pick Harumi as your MK1 Kameo.”

Ra has since removed the post from her Instagram, further hinting that her announcement went live prematurely. Still, any tease that Harumi will join Mortal Kombat 1 as a Kameo fighter should be taken with a grain of salt. WB Games and NetherRealm have yet to corroborate the claim.

Typically depicted as the wife of Hanzo, Harumi historically gets killed by the original Sub-Zero in a massacre that lights Hanzo’s path as Scorpion.

In MK1’s new timeline, Scorpion is Kuai Liang, brother to Bi-Han/Sub-Zero; Harumi merely befriends the former. Of course, this makes her doppelgänger’s appearance in Invasion – and rumored Kameo DLC – all the more compelling.

