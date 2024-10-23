Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.21.50.25 patch notes: Resin, Creaking Hearts & more

The latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition preview is here and there are several important additions to the feature kit, alongside some important bug fixes that should make the experience smoother for everyone.

On the official Minecraft website, community manager Jay Wells shared all of the details of the upcoming 1.21.50.25 update. Resin Clumps are a new multi-face block that can be crafted into Resin Blocks, hardened into Resin Bricks in a furnace or used to trim armor.

Other headlines include the addition of Eyeblossom, a new flower type that spawns only in the Pale Garden. There are also several changes to Creaking Hearts and Creakings more generally, all of which affect the most recent set of Pale Garden-focused changes.

Complete 1.21.50.25 patch notes for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Mojang

The full list of patch notes for this latest update are as follows:

New Features and Bug Fixes

Resin

Resin Clumps are a new multi-face block: Dropped by the Creaking Heart when it is destroyed Placed around the Creaking Heart when its Creaking is attacked Can be crafted into a Block of Resin Can be hardened into Resin Bricks in a furnace Can be used to trim armor

Resin Bricks can be crafted into the Resin Brick set: Brick block Stairs Walls Slabs Chiseled Resin Brick block

Both can be found in Chests in the Woodland Mansion

Blocks of Resin can be crafted into a Creaking Heart using two Pale Oak Logs

Eyeblossom

Eyeblossoms are new flowers that generate in the Pale Garden biome. Unique features:

They exist in two variants: Closed and Open Eyeblossom

Eyeblossoms transition between the two variants based on the time of day During the night, Eyeblossoms will become Open During the day, they will become Closed In dimensions that do not have a day/night cycle, they will remain as-is

Eyeblossoms planted on the ground will communicate with each other, helping each other to open or close

Open Eyeblossoms have glowing eyes during the night

Eyeblossoms can be obtained by bonemealing the grass in the Pale Garden biome

Bees get poisoned when they interact with Eyeblossoms

Suspicious Stew made from Eyeblossom will have Blindness or Nausea effect depending on the variant

Gray or Orange Dye can be crafted from Closed and Open Eyeblossoms respectively

Pale Garden

Further adjusted the color of the Pale Garden sky at the horizon to more closely match Java

The texture of the Pale Oak Sign model and UI has been adjusted for consistency with other signs (MCPE-187306)

Pale Oak Saplings can now be composted (MCPE-187457)

Pale Hanging Moss now uses the same sounds as other Moss and Pale Moss blocks (MCPE-187327)

Increased frequency of the Pale Hanging Moss ambience sound

Pale Hanging Moss no longer generates on Pale Oak trees grown from Pale Oak Saplings

Creaking Heart

Naturally generated Creaking Hearts now drop 20 to 24 experience, even when collected with Silk Touch

Increased frequency of the Creaking Heart ambiance sound

The texture of the inactive Creaking Heart has been updated to be more consistent with its active state (MCPE-187395)

Creaking

Increased the speed of aggravated Creakings

Creakings now deal more attack damage

When a Creaking Heart is destroyed, its Creaking will now twitch for a few seconds before crumbling

Creakings spawned by a Creaking Heart will crumble when stuck in a hole with a Player for more than 5 seconds This prevents a potential soft lock, as the invulnerable Creaking would prevent the player from mining or placing any blocks, requiring them to exit and re-enter the world to force the Creaking to despawn

A Creaking crumbling now causes nearby Sculk Catalysts to bloom However, no Sculk will be placed since the Creaking does not drop any XP

The Creaking’s walking animation has been updated

The Creaking’s attack animation has been updated

A Creaking spawned by a Creaking Heart no longer avoids damaging blocks

A Creaking spawned by command or Spawn Egg is no longer invulnerable to Fire and Lava

A Creaking spawned by command or Spawn Egg now avoids damaging blocks

The Creaking’s attack speed has been decreased to match Java (MCPE-187309)

Features and Bug Fixes

Blocks & Items

The following blocks now only drop when broken with a pickaxe: Blast Furnace, Cauldron, Dispenser, Dropper, Enchanting Table, Furnace, Hopper, and Smoker (MCPE-33950)

The following blocks that require support now always drop when broken with any tool: all Copper Doors, Iron Door, Heavy Weighted Pressure Plate, Light Weighted Pressure Plate, Polished Blackstone Pressure Plate, and Stone Pressure Plate

Budding Amethyst is now slower to mine with an improper tool

The following blocks (which always drop) are now mined faster when using the incorrect tool: Bell, Brewing Stand, Crafter, Ender Chest, Lantern, and Soul Lantern. Note that the Ender Chest is considered an ‘always drops block’ even though the drop is not an Ender Chest (MCPE-176374)

Fixed an issue where the color of a Shulker Box was not listed as part of the name

Grass and Nylium no longer decay to Dirt and Netherrack when below Slime, Honey, Hopper, or Chemical Heat (Education Edition block)

Grass and Nylium now decay to Dirt and Netherrack when below Observer

Features

Pale Oak Saplings can now grow on Moss Blocks and Pale Moss Blocks (MCPE-187322)

Gameplay

The camera now rotates the correct way around the X and Y axes when using the /camera command

Using an empty Bundle now causes an animation to play in both first and third person

Second passenger in a Boat or Camel will now also have the warning message when hitting unloaded chunk.

General

Player spawn algorithm has been improved so it is more difficult to spawn in water or powder snow. (MCPE-120237)

Graphical

Removed the unintended darker tinting of Kelp

Items

All projectiles on fire now ignite Minecart with TNT & TNT blocks (MCPE-183512)

The textures of the Pale Oak Sign and Pale Oak Hanging Sign items have been adjusted for consistency with other signs

Mobs

Breeze now plays the correct idle sound if not on a solid surface (MCPE-180023)

Realms

Removed Opt-out option from Realms Stories Settings, now that it is in the Timeline tab instead

Fixed an issue where players were unable to create a new world on an active Realm

Sound

Wet Sponges now play correct block sounds

Trial Chambers

Changed contents of chest in end_2 to reference a loot table

User Interface

The size of Shield items no longer changes when the item is moved between slots

Bundles that are moved under a player’s cursor now correctly update their tooltip

It is now possible to collect crafting output with a bundle to add the crafted items to the bundle

Touch Controls: Fixed a bug where boats were interactable during control customization. (MCPE-184404) (MCPE-184406)

Touch controls: in joystick modes, it is now possible to double tap “fly up” to stop flying. (MCPE-185237)

Touch controls: tapping fly up and fly down in quick succession no longer causes the player to stop flying. (MCPE-185236)

Tools in the hotbar no longer animate when their durability decreases (MCPE-186979)

Remove ‘X’ closing button from the Command Block UI when a player is using Gamepad

Fixed an issue that caused IP addresses with bad input to not be properly validated before joining an external server in the New Servers Tab (Preview only)

A popup now appears showing the item’s name when it is selected in a Bundle’s tooltip on touchscreen devices

API

Added additional optional arguments of name and parentThemeId to addNewTheme(). When a valid parentThemeId has been passed through the function, the newly created theme would inherit all the theme color properties from the parent

Biomes

Fixed an issue where chunks created before 1.17.40 could behave as Ocean biomes, with ocean-like fog, sky color, and mob spawning (MCPE-186928)

Editor

Added new Locate tool to help find biomes

Time of day is fixed to Noon at Editor startup

Improved viewport focus visibility with an animated outline on focus and added focused state as a step for Toggle Mode (CTRL + TAB)

Added focusToolInputContext function to IModalToolContainer which will try to set modal input focus (e.g. viewport for tool rail)

Entity Components

Removed the ‘minecraft:can_attack_ghast’ component and replaced it with a new component ‘minecraft:cannot_be_attacked’. When added to an entity it prevents other entities from attacking it unless they fulfill an exception filter, in vanilla it is added to Ghasts, creators can add their entities to the exception filter allowing them to then attack Ghasts.

Entity Event Responses

The “execute_event_on_home_block” entity event response is now marked as [Beta] and requires “use_beta_features” to be specified in the root JSON object The current implementation doesn’t fully align with our internal standards, so it will remain unavailable for Creator content until we can develop a more robust technical solution This approach allows us to iterate on the feature without risking backward compatibility

Added the “emit_particle” entity event response, allowing particles to be emitted at the center of the entity’s bounding box The “particle” field allows to specify the type of particle to emit



Network Protocol

Level event removed: ParticleCreakingTeardown

New particle type added: CreakingCrumble

Camera

Added experimental toggle “Aim Assist” to allow easy targeting while using custom camera perspectives. Aim Assist currently targets blocks. Entites will be enabled in a future release.

Aim Assist can be enabled through “/aimassist” command. Aim Assist’s targeting behavior (distance, width, and height) can be configured through the settings under “aim_assist” folder using a behavior pack. Aim Assist will highlight the selected target. The highlighting textures are customizable through textures under “textures\ui” folder using a resource pack



API

Added shutdown event to beforeEvents within the system class. This is fired after all players have left and the world is about to shutdown/close.

Input APIs Added a suite of input APIs that are readable even if the player’s input is disabled with input permissions Added getMovementVector(): Vector2 to InputInfo to read raw movement values Added enum InputButton with values Jump and Sneak Added enum ButtonState with values Pressed and Released Added getButtonState(button: InputButton): ButtonState to InputInfo to read raw player button inputs Added world.afterEvents.playerButtonInput event to listen to button change events



Creator Options

Added section “Device Info Settings”. Added option to allow override memory tier used in Scripting and Molang.



If you’re looking to jump into the latest update, make sure to check out our full guide to bundles in Minecraft. Struggling to get the game updated? We’ve broken down exactly how to do it, regardless of which version of the game you’re playing.