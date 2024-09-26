Every way to get Steel Ingot in Satisfactory

In Satisfactory, the only limit to your factory’s success is how much caffeine you can consume while managing a dozen conveyor belts.

Steel Ingots are that shiny metal you thought was just for constructing fancy skyscrapers in your dreams. Spoiler alert: it’s actually the backbone of your industrial empire.

If you’re still stuck on basic Iron Ingots, you’re living in the past. Steel Ingots are what separate the rookie builders from the seasoned factory overlords. With this guide, you’re about to level up your production game in Satisfactory.

Article continues after ad

Every Steel Ingot recipe

The Foundry is the only way to produce Steel Ingots.

All roads to steel lead to the Foundry, where you can whip up Steel Ingots in a few different ways. Here’s a quick breakdown of your options to produce Steel Ingot in Satisfactory.

Basic Steel production

This is your go-to recipe for a solid foundation in steel production

Ingredients: 45 Iron Ore + 45 Coal

45 Iron Ore + 45 Coal Output: 45 Steel Ingots per minute

Petroleum Coke power

If you’re ready to up your game, this recipe maximizes your steel output.

Article continues after ad

Ingredients: 75 Iron Ore + 75 Petroleum Coke

75 Iron Ore + 75 Petroleum Coke Output: 100 Steel Ingots per minute

Compacted Coal option

A less common route, but still a valid choice if you have compacted coal on hand.

Article continues after ad

Ingredients: 11.25 Compacted Coal + 22.5 Iron Ore

11.25 Compacted Coal + 22.5 Iron Ore Output: 37.5 Steel Ingots per minute

Iron Ingots alternative

Perfect if you have a surplus of iron ingots and want to keep that coal flowing.

Ingredients: 40 Iron Ingots + 40 Coal

40 Iron Ingots + 40 Coal Output: 60 Steel Ingots per minute

What can you do with Steel Ingots?

Once you have your Steel Ingots, the fun really begins. Here’s how you can put them to good use:

Steel Beams: With 4 Steel Ingots, you can produce 1 Steel Beam. These are crucial for building and manufacturing.

4 Steel Ingots, you can produce 1 Steel Beam. These are crucial for building and manufacturing. Steel Pipes: With 3 Steel Ingots, you can produce 2 Steel Pipes. Again, they’re essential for various construction projects in your factory.

There are also a few alternate recipes you can pick up:

Steel Rods: With 1 Steel Ingot, you can produce 4 Iron Rods. A super-efficient way to boost your iron rod production.

With 1 Steel Ingot, you can produce 4 Iron Rods. A super-efficient way to boost your iron rod production. Steel Canisters: Create empty canisters to hold various liquids.

Create empty canisters to hold various liquids. Steel Cast Plate: Use this to make Iron Plates more efficiently by combining with Iron Ingots.

Now you know how to produce Steel Ingots, but wouldn’t you like to know the best Steel Ingot factory layout in Satisfactory to boost productivity?