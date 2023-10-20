Every Minecraft mob that wasn’t added after fan vote

Every year players vote on which mob they want in Minecraft, which means each year, there are a few that don’t quite make it. Here are all the Minecraft mobs that weren’t added into the game.

Minecraft is pretty expansive, with tons of biomes, seed varieties, and adventures to go on. Each year, new content is added to the game, through updates, and all of that is detailed through the yearly Minecraft Live. 2023’s stream was extremely eventful with plenty of new blocks added, along with a new trial to complete.

However, the crowning feature of Minecraft Live is undeniably its mob votes. Players are given a series of three mob ideas and must vote on which one they want to add to the game. The decision can get quite tense and many find themselves disappointed with the results.

So, here are all the Minecraft mobs that could have been.

All Minecraft mobs not voted into the game

Mojang/Microsoft

During Minecraft Live, players are given the chance to pick between three different mobs. The mob with the highest vote gets added to Minecraft, while the others hit the cutting room floor. So, here are all the mobs that didn’t quite make the cut:

Meercat

Ostrich

Vulture

MooBloom

Iceologer

Glare

Copper Golem

Rascal

Tuff Golem

Penguin

Crab

There’s no telling whether all of these will ever make it to Minecraft eventually, but fans hope to see some of these adorable creatures arriving one day.

So, there you have it, those are all the Minecraft mobs unfortunate enough to not be voted into the game by fans. While waiting for the next update and the latest mob to arrive, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

